Highlights Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is a candidate to fill the defensive coordinator role for the Dallas Cowboys.

Zimmer's experience and his familiarity with Dallas could make him an appealing choice for owner Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys have Super Bowl aspirations, and the performance of their defense will be crucial in achieving those goals.

As the old saying goes: when one former head coach vacates the defensive coordinator role, another one must be hired to fill his place.

Although that adage may not be real, the Dallas Cowboys' interest in former Minnesota Vikings' head coach Mike Zimmer is, as the two sides are expected to meet regarding the team's vacant defensive coordinator role, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With Dan Quinn departing for the Washington Commanders' head coaching gig, the Cowboys have a gaping hole in Mike McCarthy's coaching staff. Zimmer, who spent 2014 to 2021 leading the Vikings, is an intriguing candidate to call plays for Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and company in 2024.

Zimmer last coached in the NFL in 2021 when he was the top dog in Minnesota. In his eight years on the Vikings sidelines, he posted a 72-56-1 regular season record, two NFC North titles, three playoff appearances, and a 2-3 playoff record. He worked as a consultant at Jackson State in 2022 but did not have a role in 2023.

Between the Cowboys and the Vikings, Zimmer served as the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons (2007) and Cincinnati Bengals (2008-2013).

Zimmer's experience could appeal to Jerry Jones

With Mike McCarthy on the hot seat, the Cowboys' owner could prefer a veteran DC

The Cowboys made the controversial decision to retain Mike McCarthy as their head coach earlier this offseason, which preceded Quinn's exodus to Washington.

McCarthy is a good coach—he's led the Cowboys to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons—but he's been a consistent failure on the biggest stage in the sport. Dallas is just 1-3 in the playoffs under McCarthy, and the former Green Bay Packers' head coach only made one Super Bowl appearance in over a decade in Titletown coaching Aaron Rodgers.

With Quinn gone and McCarthy's status in Dallas tenuous at best, it makes sense that the Cowboys would favor an experienced coach to serve as Quinn's replacement. On top of Zimmer, reports have also cited Ron Rivera as a favorite for the job. It's been 10 years since the Cowboys employed a DC without head coaching experience, which would seem to make Rivera and Zimmer the top candidates.

It also doesn't hurt Zimmer's case that he was in Dallas before, serving as a defensive assistant for over a decade from 1994-2006, including his tenure as defensive coordinator from 2000 onward. That he was involved in the last period of real success for the Cowboys almost certainly speaks to Jerry Jones' sentimentality as well.

In Minnesota, Zimmer led the Vikings to the playoffs three times, reaching the NFC Championship game in 2017 with Case Keenum as his quarterback.

In the three-season span from 2016-2018, the Vikings were ranked inside the top 10 in points allowed and top five in yards allowed each year, topping the league in both categories in 2017. All-Pro safety Harrison Smith and All-Pro defensive end Danielle Hunter have gone on record multiple times crediting Zimmer for their respective success in the NFL.

The Cowboys put out the best defense of the McCarthy era this year, finishing as the fifth-best scoring defense in the league, though that didn't matter much when they were giving up 48 points to the Green Bay Packers in a Wild Card round loss.

Whether or not Zimmer is the choice at DC, the Cowboys will enter 2024 with Super Bowl-or-bust expectations. The play of a talented Dallas defense will be instrumental in guiding the team to their lofty 2024 goals.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Source: Adam Schefter