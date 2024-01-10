Highlights Don 'Wink' Martindale had a heated exchange with head coach Brian Daboll and stormed out of the building after his assistants were fired on Monday.

New York Giants defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale is one of several coaches who left their team this week, but he didn't do so quietly—or officially. According to the New York Post's Paul Schwartz, Martindale cursed at Brian Daboll and stormed out of the building after two of his key assistants were let go. He has not yet officially informed the team of his intention to resign.

Martindale was brought on to work with first-time head coach Brian Daboll in 2022. While the team made the playoffs in year one, things went much worse for the team as it sputtered to a 6-11 record in 2023.

There had been rumors of a rift between Daboll and Martindale during the season. The final straw for the defensive coordinator reportedly came this week when the Giants fired two of his key assistants, outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and his brother, Kevin Wilkins, who serves as a defensive assistant. The brothers worked under Martindale in Baltimore and followed him to New York in 2022.

When Daboll told him of the firings in a Monday meeting, Martindale cursed out the head coach, slammed the door, and stormed out of the building. He later told confidants he would leave the Giants, but since storming out of the meeting Monday, the Giants have not heard from the 60-year-old. While Martindale's intentions to resign were made public on Tuesday, he hasn't formally told the Giants of his plan.

According to Schwartz, Martindale was spotted at a Newark Airport on Tuesday morning boarding a flight to Sarasota, where he has a home. Flying out of town just a couple of days after the end of the season would seem to suggest that Martindale no longer believes he is required to fulfill his duties as defensive coordinator, as the days following the season's conclusion are usually a busy time for coaching staffs as they evaluate their 2023 performance.

If he were to resign from his job, he would forfeit the $3 million owed to him in 2024 and, due to an unfortunate clause in his contract, the Giants could deny him the ability to take a coaching job with any other NFL organization, adds Schwartz.

According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, New York hopes to mend the relationship with their defensive coordinator and bring him back next season. There are conflicting reports, though, as Schwartz wrote that the situation is beyond repair, and Martindale's actions would seem to support the latter hypothesis.

The whole affair began when Daboll told Martindale that he was firing the Wilkins brothers, one of which, Drew, was Martindale's right-hand man and closest confidant within the coaching staff. Martindale was also very well-liked by his defensive players, and while his unit was not above average by any stretch of the imagination, they were often better than the porous offense, which also caused friction, as Daboll leads that side of the ball.

Sources also told Schwartz that there was a feeling within the organization that Martindale and Wilkins had created their own little "fiefdom" within the staff, and believed that they didn't have to answer to anyone but each other, and, of course, ownership. If a head coach wants to maintain control of his team, he cannot allow something like that to develop under his nose, which was likely a big factor in why the Wilkins brothers were let go.

This would not be the first time that friction between Martindale and his head coach has engendered his departure from the team, as a similar situation with Baltimore's John Harbaugh was the reason for his exit from the Ravens in 2021.

Martindale, one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the league, led Baltimore's defense from 2018-2021, with his units finishing as top five scoring defenses in each campaign.

New York has also announced that they have let go of offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, who was very close with Daboll, as well as special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

At the moment, the Giants are waiting for clarity regarding the situation and will not seek interviews with defensive coordinator candidates until the Martindale affair is resolved. Daboll had stated in his Monday post-Week 18 press conference that he "expected" both of his coordinators to return for the 2024 campaign, though this hubbub may have thrown a monkey wrench into those plans.

