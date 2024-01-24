This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Green Bay Packers will not bring back defensive coordinator Joe Barry for the 2024 season.

Barry joined the Packers in 2021 after being with the Los Angeles Rams.

Packers' defense ranked ninth, 17th, and 17th in total defense during Barry's three-year tenure.

Change is coming to Cheeseland.

The Green Bay Packers are not going to bring back defensive coordinator Joe Barry for the 2024 season, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday.

Barry's defensive units disappointed during his tenure

Packers were especially bad against the run and in the postseason

Barry joined head coach Matt LaFleur's staff as the DC in 2021 to replace Mike Pettine after spending several years with the Los Angeles Rams as their assistant head coach and linebackers coach. Barry's final year in L.A. in 2020 was spent working under then-defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

After a massively successful defensive campaign that year in which the Rams finished first in points allowed, yards allowed, and yards per play, both Staley and Barry took better jobs elsewhere—and it didn't work out great for either, as Staley was fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers this past December. His former linebackers coach now follows him to the unemployment line after three disappointing seasons in Wisconsin.

The Packers' defense was solid in Barry's first year on the job, finishing top 10 in total defense and total takeaways. They even performed well in the postseason, though Aaron Rodgers and the offense did not follow suit, as Green Bay fell 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers. Barry accomplished this while missing several key players for much of the season, including CB Jaire Alexander and edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.

However, the defense saw a steep dip in quality the next year. Green Bay's pass rush, in particular, disappeared in 2022, as they finished tied for 27th with just 34 sacks on the season. The defense was more hot and cold in 2023, as they were a top 10 defense against the pass while fielding a porous run defense that was seventh-worst in 2022 and fifth-worst in 2023.

Packers 2023 Defensive Ranks Category Packers Rank Yards/Game 335.1 T-17th Yards/Play 5.4 T-20th Points/Game 20.6 10th Pass Yards/Game 206.8 9th Rush Yards/Game 128.3 28th Sacks 45 T-16th Takeaways 18 T-23rd

Barry's unit also underperformed during Green Bay's surprising playoff run this season, allowing the most yards (433.0) and points (34.5) per game through the first two rounds of the postseason.

With a young and talented offensive core built around what looks a lot like a franchise QB in Jordan Love, LaFleur and company are looking to take advantage of that window as early as possible. To do that, they will need some more veteran experience on both sides, but the major changes will have to come to the defense.

The Packers' season-long struggles against the run were distilled perfectly by 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, who put the nail in Green Bay's coffin with two TDs and 69 of his 98 rushing yards to close the gap in the second half. Despite playing from behind, San Francisco was still able to run the ball successfully against Barry's defense, which made it clear that the Packers needed a change at the top.

Source: Tom Pelissero