Reddick's trade value is high due to his consistent double-digit sack production in a variety of schemes.

If Reddick is traded, the Eagles will need to find a way to strengthen their pass rush as only a few players on the roster were productive outside of Reddick last year.

After suffering a late-season collapse in 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of work to do if they want to return to Super Bowl-contention form. New reports about their best edge rusher, however, make it sound like that work is going to be even more arduous than anticipated.

Haason Reddick, who led Philly in sacks last year, with 11.0, has received permission to seek a trade if he so chooses, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Reddick has become a star in Philly, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods with the Eagles after signing a three-year, $45 million contract during the 2022 offseason. He's put up 11+ sacks in four straight seasons and will garner a ton of interest on the trade market.

With permission to seek a trade, will Reddick and the Eagles be able to agree on his new destination in time for next season?

Reddick would fetch a hefty return in trade

Eagles' defense could struggle even more without their best edge rusher

Over the last four seasons, Reddick has played for the Eagles, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals. In each of those campaigns, Reddick paced his team in sacks, totaling 50.5 since 2020.

That kind of quarterback-hitting production doesn't go unnoticed, and the Eagles would be sure to receive commensurate compensation should they choose to deal Reddick, who has been a top five edge rusher over the past half-decade or so.

Reddick NFL Ranks Since 2020 Category Stat Rank Sacks 50.5 4th Tackles For Loss 51 T-7th Forced Fumbles 13 1st Pressures 143 7th

At this year's trade deadline, the Chicago Bears forked over a second-round pick for Montez Sweat, subsequently signing him to a four-year extension. The Miami Dolphins gave up first and fourth-round selections in the middle of the 2022 season for Bradley Chubb, who was playing that year on the franchise tag.

An acquiring team would be getting an extra half-season of Reddick compared to those edge rushers, as well as a much longer history of sack-related production. Reddick is 29 (set to turn 30 in the middle of next season), which will turn rebuilding teams away, but any team in a win-now window would be wise to at least do some window shopping on Reddick.

For their part, the Eagles have already begun making moves to beef up a defense that gave up 25+ points in seven of its final eight games in 2023. After dismissing defensive play callers Sean Desai and Matt Patricia at the conclusion of the campaign, the Eagles hired defensive guru Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator.

If Reddick leaves, the once-vaunted Eagles pass rush will lose its teeth, as only three other players on the roster even reached the five-sack plateau last year (Josh Sweat had 6.5, Jalen Carter had 6.0, and Fletcher Cox had 5.0).

The bright side of a potential departure is that Reddick has the biggest cap hit on the team for 2024 ($21.3 million), which the Eagles could reinvest into the defensive line. An acquiring team would take on a $16 million cap hit, barring a restructure or extension with Reddick.

The news of Reddick seeking a trade will surely sting for Eagles fans hoping for a quick turnaround on defense. However, the team is loaded with young talent, and the hiring of Fangio should go a long way towards cleaning up the schematic deficiencies the team suffered from in 2023.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated. All salary cap info via Spotrac.