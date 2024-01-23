Highlights Jim Harbaugh is in talks with the Los Angeles Chargers about becoming their head coach.

Jim Harbaugh has had interest from the NFL ever since he departed the league following the 2014 campaign, but he always seemed committed to righting the ship at his alma mater, the University of Michigan. However, fresh off a National Championship, talks are reportedly progressing between Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The two sides are now within "striking distance" of a deal after L.A. submitted an "extremely strong offer" in terms of salary to the Wolverines' head coach, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Chargers are looking for both a head coach and a general manager after firing Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco during the season.

Harbaugh can go in many directions in 2024

Chargers offer a strong roster and a franchise quarterback

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

With heavy demand for his services, Harbaugh may be able to negotiate the opportunity to make personnel decisions, as Garafolo reported that Tuesday's meeting would also cover candidates for the GM job as well as possible additions to the coaching staff.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Harbaugh already has a few names in mind, such as Greg Roman for offensive coordinator, Jesse Minter for defensive coordinator, and his son, Jay, to head up the special teams unit.

The Chargers are not alone in their interest in Harbaugh, however. The Atlanta Falcons had preliminary talks with the coach and have set up a second interview. Meanwhile, a Michigan group, led by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, is attempting to keep him in Ann Arbor.

The Chargers, though, offer a particularly appealing job. Los Angeles has a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, which is an exceedingly rare luxury in the NFL in 2024, especially for teams in the market for a head coach. There is also talent up and down the roster, even within the disappointing defensive unit, which Harbaugh would likely be able to turnaround considering the dominant defenses he coached in San Francisco in his previous NFL stint from 2011-2014.

49ers Defensive Ranks Under Harbaugh Year Total Defense Scoring Defense Takeaways 2011 4th 2nd 1st 2012 3rd 3rd 14th 2013 5th 3rd 6th 2014 5th 10th 4th

While Jimmy Johnson and Nick Saban both jumped to the NFL soon after winning a National Title as college coaches, Harbaugh would be the first in modern history to move to the NFL directly after winning a Championship if he does indeed decide to sign with the Chargers or some other NFL team.

In addition, the NCAA is investigating Harbaugh over alleged recruiting violations, and penalties issued by the NCAA would follow him to the NFL.

L.A., for their part, has reportedly also shown interest in a range of other head coaching options, including former Tennessee Titans boss Mike Vrabel, Stanford head coach David Shaw, and Ravens DC Mike Macdonald.

