Amid receiving a plethora of multi-million dollar contract offers from various brands over the past few weeks, future Indiana Fever sharp-shooter Caitlin Clark was presented with an unorthodox opportunity that's unlike the rest. While it was reported that superstars in the sports world like Stephen Curry tried to recruit Clark to be the newest player to join Under Armour, BIG3 League co-founder and legendary rap artist Ice Cube brought forth an interesting proposition.

As reported by TMZ Sports and Outkick, the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft was offered a contract that would realistically compete with her salary from her rookie-scale WNBA contract, as she would have earned a $10 million salary over two years in the BIG3. It doesn't stop there, though, as there are plenty of other incentives included in the contract, like a 50 percent split on merchandising revenue grossed from her name and likeness, and a percentage of team ownership leading to an actual minimum $15 million salary with all components accounted for.

Clark's WNBA Contract vs. Proposed Big 3 Contract League Total Salary Years Added Bonuses WNBA $338,056 4 No Big 3 $15,000,000 2 Yes

Although this offer is enticing, it is overwhelmingly likely that Clark will sadly pass on the opportunity to join the league, mostly composed of retired NBA players, to focus on the beginning of her WNBA career. Even if the offer ends up being denied, the question of whether Clark should have gone with the BIG3 instead of the WNBA is still an interesting one to pose.

Would it be Smart for Clark to Join the BIG3?

Clark's opportunity to join the 3-on-3 league is a way to see if 'money talks'

If Clark ends up taking her talents to the BIG3, first of all, Ice Cube will forever be referred to as a genius for the rest of his tenure in the league, as Clark would be the league's biggest minute-for-minute draw since the league's inception in 2017. The feat of signing Clark to BIG3 would be an even greater accomplishment than the free-agency acquisition of Kevin Durant by the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016. In this case, move over Bob Myers, there's a new mastermind GM upon us.

In all seriousness, Clark turning down the offer to play for two years in the league would be a head-scratcher to many, as she would certainly be able to line her pockets much more effectively than she could while playing for the WNBA. What many might not realize is that Clark knows this herself, of course. In fact, Clark is looking to play the long game.

Even though the salary may look rough in the beginning for college basketball's all-time leading scorer, Clark is looking past her rookie contract, thinking about the figures that she'll be able to sign for once she and her draft class contemporaries like Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Angel Reese change women's basketball and the WNBA forever. In four years, Clark surely expects that the impact that she will have on the WNBA will earn the league unbelievable numbers in revenue, to the point that she will be able to sign a much more favorable long-term deal once her rookie contract is up in 2028.

There's a reason why Clark wouldn't feel regretful if she turned down this offer from the 'It Was a Good Day' artist, and that's because she intends on turning the WNBA into one of the premier basketball leagues in the entire world, ushering in a new era for women's basketball by the league's 2027-28 season.