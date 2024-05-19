Highlights The Jaguars are committed to extending QB Trevor Lawrence, despite a disappointing performance in 2023.

Lawrence's next contract could surpass $50 million per year.

Five NFL QBS are currently making over $50 million per year.

If the Jacksonville Jaguars want to keep quarterback Trevor Lawrence, it's going to cost them north of $50 million per year — regardless of the results or lack thereof from the fourth-year quarterback out of Clemson.

The Jaguars remain committed to inking Lawrence to a long-term extension, despite what seemed like a stark regression in 2023, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

I'm told that talks have been progressing fairly nicely, that certainly there's a hope among both sides that they can get this done," Fowler reported Sunday. He's three years into his rookie deal so not urgent to have to get it done right this moment but Jacksonville, I'm told, is pretty committed to trying to get this done. This will also be a deal probably above that $50 million range but they are all in on Lawrence, they've been talking.

Lawrence signed a 4-year, $36.7 million contract with the Jaguars after they selected him No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

Jacksonville exercised the fifth-year option on Lawrence's contract in April 2024, which will pay him $25.6 million in 2025.

Trevor Lawrence Took Big Step Back in 2023

Jaguars missed playoffs one season after making AFC Divisional Round

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence's rookie season in 2021 is considered a wash because of the turmoil surrounding then head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired after 13 games and a 2-11 start.

Lawrence and the Jaguars seemed to bounce back in 2022 thanks to a bravura season from the second-year quarterback, who threw for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions to go with 291 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns. Lawrence not only led the Jaguars to their first AFC South Division title since 2017, but also made his first Pro Bowl.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it was third time the franchise had picked a quarterback in the first round following Marshall's Byron Leftwich (No. 7 overall, 2003) and Missouri's Blaine Gabbert (No. 10 overall, 2011).

In the playoffs, he rallied Jacksonville to one of the most memorable wins in NFL playoff history, coming back from 27 points down to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card Round before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

After Lawrence threw for less yards (4,016), less touchdowns (21) and more interceptions (14) in 2023 and led the NFL in fumbles lost for the second straight season, questions arose about his ability to be one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks — regardless of the fact it appears he will no doubt be paid like one.

Should Lawrence get upwards of $50 million per season, he would be the sixth quarterback in NFL history to do so following:

