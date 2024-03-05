Highlights After the Broncos release Russell Wilson, backup QB Jarrett Stidham is poised to start in 2024.

Coach Sean Payton supports Stidham's potential as a starting QB, despite limited playing time.

The Broncos won't have the cap space to sign a high-end veteran and don't have the assets to move up in the NFL Draft.

On Monday, it was reported that the Denver Broncos would release veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

The team now needs a new man under center for 2024, and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, backup Jarrett Stidham will get the first shot at being the team's Week 1 starter.

Stidham signed with the Broncos on the first day of free agency last year. He was originally drafted into the league by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Auburn product also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sean Payton is a big supporter of Stidham

The coach believes the backup has the potential to be an NFL starter

Not only did the Broncos sign Stidham in free agency last year, they made him a priority by signing him the first day they could, giving him a two-year, $10 million contract. After benching Wilson late in 2023, Sean Payton said the quarterback was someone "whose arrow is moving in a direction where we feel like he can become an NFL starter in our league," and was uncharacteristically effusive in his praise of Stidham.

Quietly, [Stidham] was an important signing for us... The number one push behind this, and it’s a decision I’m making, is to get a spark offensively... All of us feel like, ‘Man, we didn’t do well enough,’ but one of the things we saw in Stidham when we signed him was not only film from the preseason games but regular-season games (in 2022). He’s a guy I’m anxious to see play. If I didn’t feel like he gave us a chance to win, then we wouldn’t be making that move.

After mostly serving as a third-stringer in New England, the quarterback was traded to the Raiders in 2022. He would start two games for Las Vegas that year, completing 63.9% of his passes for 656 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jarrett Stidham Career Stats Category Stidham Starts 4 Passing Yards 1,422 Yards/Attempt 7.2 Completion % 59.4 TDs 8 INTs 8 Passer Rating 78.3

Stidham drew two starts for the Broncos in 2023 and completed 60.6% of his passes for 496 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Broncos went 1-1 in those games.

Broncos aren't in position to acquire an expensive veteran

Selecting at 12, Denver may not be able to draft a franchise QB either

With Wilson's contract counting against the salary cap, the Broncos won't have the money needed to sign a high-quality veteran quarterback on the free agent market. They currently have the fourth-fewest cap space, at over $19 million over the cap. They will likely sign a higher-end backup who can compete with Stidham, though Stidham is already well-versed in the team's offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Russell Wilson's $85 million combined dead cap hit upon his release will be the largest of its kind in NFL history, more than twice the amount of the next largest, which was Matt Ryan's $40.53 million hit on the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.

While there are some high-quality quarterback prospects in this year's draft, the Broncos may be picking too late at 12 to acquire any of them without trading up. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are likely to go in the top five, and J.J. McCarthy has been shooting up draft boards too.

Denver Broncos 2024 draft picks (bold and italicized denotes picks Denver owns):

Round 1, 12th overall

Round 2, 45th overall (TRADED TO SAINTS)

Round 3, 76th overall (TRADED TO SEAHAWKS)

Round 3, 81st overall (FROM SAINTS)

Round 4 (TRADED TO JETS)

Round 4 (FROM MIAMI)

Round 5 (FROM JETS)

Round 5

Round 6 (TRADED TO RAMS)

Round 6 (FROM 49ERS)

Round 7 (FROM RAMS)

Round 7 (TRADED TO 49ERS)

As a semi-rebuilding team, a trade-up would be too costly for a Broncos team that already used several assets to acquire Wilson. Denver's best course of action could be taking a developmental quarterback who fits their system in the middle rounds.

