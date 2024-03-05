Highlights The Chicago Bears placed the franchise tag on Jaylon Johnson at a $19.8 million price tag.

Johnson was key player, with impressive 2023 stats on defense.

General manager Ryan Poles wants a long-term deal for Johnson, talks are ongoing until July deadline.

The Chicago Bears are set to place the team's franchise tag on 24-year-old cornerback Jaylon Johnson, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Although this deal ties Johnson to the Bears for at least the 2024 season, general manager Ryan Poles has publicly expressed the team's desire to reach a long-term deal with Johnson.

On the franchise tag deal, Johnson would be set to make $19.8 million for the 2024 season. However, Jones reported the Bears are still in contract discussions with the young cornerback and a long-term deal could potentially be reached before the start of the new league year on March 13.

Chicago Hangs On to Its Talented Corner

The Pro-Bowl cornerback is back in the windy city

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was a centerpiece to what was an up-and-down defense in 2023. The 24-year-old produced his best season in his fourth year with the team, recording a career-high four interceptions, only 272 receiving yards allowed when targeted, and limiting opposing QBs to a 50.9 passer rating when targeted.

Chicago finished last season 25th in passing defense surrendering 237.8 passing yards per game, so it's easy to see why GM Poles wants to hold on to Johnson if they have any hopes of improving those numbers in 2024.

Jaylon Johnson 2023 Stats Stat Johnson Total Tackles 36 Interceptions 4 Forced Fumbles 1 Passer Rating Allowed 50.9 Passes Defended 10

These numbers were good enough for Johnson to earn his first Pro-Bowl selection and Second-Team All-Pro honors. Throughout all of this, Johnson was playing with contract conversations and trade rumors looming in the background. Despite the fact that Johnson makes for a viable trade candidate that plenty of teams would be interested in, he likely played his way into a long-term deal that could potentially be made by the end of this week.

Despite earning only $1.6 million in average annual salary from 2020 through 2023, Spotrac places a $15.7 million average annual value (AAV) on Johnson. Whether it's the franchise tag deal worth $19.8 million or a long-term deal with his current team, the young cornerback is set to earn a hefty increase in pay.

Although Poles has expressed interest in making a long-term deal happen sooner rather than later, the team has until July to finalize anything. If not, Johnson will play on the one-year franchise tag deal. The 24-year-old defender made his opinions clear when the Bears retained him prior to the 2023 NFL trade deadline, stating he wants security in his contract:

At the end of the day, it goes back to respect as well. You can throw some numbers at someone and hope they take anything. That's not what I'm looking to do. I'm looking for respect and security.

While the Bears have locked down one of their top potential free agents, the team's attention can now turn to sorting out the Justin Fields saga on their list of offseason tasks and wishes. The Bears hold the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL Draft and are set to be aggressive in free agency this offseason as they look to improve upon their 7-10 finish from a season ago.

