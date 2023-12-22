Highlights The New York Jets are starting Trevor Siemian at quarterback while Zach Wilson works through the concussion protocol.

Siemian has previously made two relief appearances this season, with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Jets' offensive line has been so poor that it's hard to believe any quarterback could find success in their rapidly shrinking pocket.

The New York Jets are being forced to make another switch at QB.

Zach Wilson has been ruled out for Week 16's contest against the Washington Commanders as he continues to work through the league's concussion protocol, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

In his stead, head coach Robert Saleh has decided that they will give Trevor Siemian his first start of the year, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Cimini, it will be Siemian as the QB1 and the recently signed Brett Rypien as his backup. Aaron Rodgers will also not be available as the emergency third-string quarterback for the Jets, who, at 5-9, have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Rodgers had been activated off New York's injured reserve earlier in the week, but Saleh said that he would not play and the quarterback himself said that he was not yet at 100 percent.

Siemian will be N.Y.'s 3rd starting QB in the last four weeks

Every quarterback the Jets have tried has struggled behind a porous o-line

In any other year, the Jets' inability to stick with one starting QB or even keep one healthy would be unique, but in this year of the backup, they're just one of several teams, including the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns (both of whom are currently sitting in playoff spots), to trot out three or more starting QBs this season.

With Zach Wilson still convalescing after trying to play through a concussion last week, Aaron Rodgers finally admitting that he wouldn't be able to return from his Achilles injury in under four months, and Tim Boyle being cut recently, the Jets weren't left with many options. Siemian is essentially all the Jets have, and that's not much. The veteran has already come on in relief twice this season, and it has not been pretty.

Trevor Siemian 2023 Week Opponent Completion % Pass Yards Yards/Attempt TD-INT Sacks 9 Atlanta Falcons 38.5 66 5.1 0-0 3 11 Miami Dolphins 53.9 110 4.2 0-2 2

Pretty much every quarterback that has stepped in for the Jets this season has played poorly, and while a lot of the blame for that can be placed at the feet of the quarterbacks themselves, the one common denominator is the porous offensive line they all struggle behind. Heck, Rodgers only played four snaps, and he was pressured thrice and sacked once. Wilson didn't even play a full half last week, and he still got pummeled for four sacks.

New York's offensive line has been laughable this season, not least because, with 11 different combinations on the year, they have no chemistry on top of the fact that the unit as a whole is of poor quality.

They've given up 61 sacks (second-most in the NFL), allowed an 11.1 sack percentage (second-highest), and permitted a ridiculous 30.5 pressure percentage for Wilson, which is by far the highest in the league. The Jets may have quarterback problems, but no matter who they put back there, those problems will persist until they shore up the trenches.

