As usual, quarterbacks are likely to be hot commodities during the 2024 NFL Draft, and those teams that don't necessarily need a new signal-caller may be able to take advantage.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the New York Jets are interested in trading back from the 10th spot:

What they'd really like is a trade proposal from a quarterback-needy team, which would allow them to acquire a top-100 pick.

The Jets don't have a second-round selection in this year's draft, as that pick was included in the trade for Aaron Rodgers. The team wants to go all in for the 2024 season and would like to add depth along the offensive and defensive lines.

Trading out of the No. 10 pick and adding more draft capital would help them do just that, though our latest early April mock draft update has New York standing pat and beefing up their edge-rusher depth.

3 Teams Picking Behind NY Could Draft QBs

There are also some excellent WR and OL prospects available

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Owner Woody Johnson has been adamant about improving an offense that has been mired in mediocrity for over a half-decade, and at different times has said that he's "pretty impressed" with the team's offseason so far, and that the roster is "definitely better." Credit must go to general manager Joe Douglas' offseason masterclass, which has allowed the Jets to come into the draft with a lot of flexibility.

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels have emerged as the top three quarterbacks in the draft and are all likely to be gone by the fifth pick. Teams interested in one of those prospects will have to come up with a major trade package.

A handful of other prospects, including J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr., could make it into the first round too. The three teams selecting immediately behind the Jets—the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders—could all be looking to obtain one of those players. Trading up to the 10th selection would cost much less than trading into the top five.

While it's unlikely that Bo Nix becomes a hot enough prospect to warrant a trade up to No. 10, Penix and McCarthy could very well fall to the Jets' pick, and the team could certainly squeeze one or two Day 2 picks out of a QB-needy team in that situation. Trading for New York's No. 10 pick could also be part of a franchise's larger scheme to jump up even further.

GIVEMESPORT Top 2024 Quarterback Prospects Player Big Board Ranking Caleb Williams No. 2 Drake Maye No. 7 Jayden Daniels No. 8 Michael Penix Jr. No. 40 J.J. McCarthy No. 48 Bo Nix No. 67 *Figures courtesy of GIVEMESPORT Big Board

It may not just be quarterbacks that teams are trying to trade up for, either. Wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers are all considered to be excellent prospects and could be hot items if they fall to the 10th selection (all three are rated as top five prospects on GIVEMESPORT's big board). That is also true of Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.

As Cimini notes, the Jets wouldn't be looking for much. The team would very much like to add a pick in the second or third round. The Jets filled several holes this offseason, but many of the players they acquired are on one-year deals.

If they can obtain an extra pick, New York would like to add an offensive lineman project who they could develop into a starter in a year or so. Some prospects to keep an eye on could include Graham Barton, Zach Frazier, or Jordan Morgan.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New York Jets allowed 64 sacks during the 2023 season, the fourth-worst figure in the league. QB Zach Wilson also led the NFL in pressure rate, at 30.5 percent.

However, Douglas has left the door open to all possibilities—even taking a QB at No. 10 is still on the table for the J-E-T-S Jets:

I'm not going to get into whether we're going to take a quarterback at 10 or not. I think I left the door open in terms of we've got a lot of flexibility. If there's a player that we feel helps the Jets, we have the flexibility to do that.

If the Jets want to keep Rodgers happy and off the campaign trail with RFK, they would do well not to select a QB at No. 10 just because they have the flexibility, as we all remember how much the QB liked it when the Packers traded up to draft Jordan Love in the first round a few years ago. (He didn't like it.)

Source: Rich Cimini

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.