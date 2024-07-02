Highlights Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets continue to fill the offseason headlines with drama surrounding the organization.

A recent report claims that Rodgers missed mandatory minicamp due to a pre-planned trip to Egypt.

Rodgers' absence from mandatory activities has not bothered his teammates in any way.

If there is a singular thing that fans can always rely on to keep them entertained, it would be that drama will arise in some form around New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.

The 40-year-old signal caller was present for each of the Jets' Phase 1 voluntary workouts this offseason. He was absent for one week of Phase 2 but attended every organized team activity workout, which were also voluntary.

However, Rodgers was not present for the start of the team's mandatory minicamp that took place a few weeks ago. According to SNY's Connor Hughes, Rodgers' minicamp absence was due to a pre-planned trip to Egypt

The report from SNY states that Rodgers originally made plans for this trip during his recovery from his Achilles injury, when the QB was at his lowest. Rodgers is a big fan of Egyptian culture and had planned the trip with the expectation that it would take place after minicamp.

Related Jets 'Unlikely' To Give All-Pro Pass-Rusher Extension The Jets swung a trade for a talented edge rusher earlier in the offseason, but have yet to show any interest in signing him to an extension.

Rodgers Will Be Under a Significant Amount of Pressure in 2024

The fate of the organization is riding on the back of the 40-year-old quarterback coming off an achilles injury

However, it seems as if Rodgers' absence from mandatory activities has not bothered his teammates in the slightest.

SNY spoke with many of Rodgers' teammates, who said that they had "zero issues" with their QB's absence, as he was present for many voluntary workouts that he didn't have to attend prior to that. In fact, those players were surprised that people outside the Jets' building were making such a big hubbub about the trip.

While the Jets still have no clue as to when recently acquired pass rusher Haason Reddick will report as he seeks a new extension, Rodgers is expected to be back and ready to go for training camp. He will be looking to rediscover the form that's made him a four-time NFL MVP over the years.

Rodgers has made a name for himself with plays that leave opposing fans scratching their heads and wondering whether he has some sort of superhuman powers. However, suffering an Achilles tear at the age of 40 is going to be a tall task for even Rodgers to overcome.

There is no guarantee that Rodgers will return to form and be the same great quarterback that the league is accustomed to seeing. Star offensive teammates Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall should provide Rodgers with some relief, as the pair of young playmakers are expected to have breakout seasons in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers holds the record for highest passer rating ever recorded in a single season in NFL history. His 122.5 rating in 2011 tops the list, and his 121.5 rating in 2020 is right there behind it.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh will be under a lot of heat as well in 2024. During his tenure in New York, Saleh has done his part by creating a solid defense that plays at a high level each and every Sunday. But he and the rest of the organization will be relying on Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hacket to get the offense on the same level, as a lot of jobs in the Jets building are on the line this year.

The Jets will look to keep Rodgers upright for the entirety of the season, and make a deep playoff run in 2024.

Source: Connor Hughes

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless stated otherwise.