This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Jim Harbaugh has agreed to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.

The Chargers cleverly announced the news with a gif of white smoke, resembling the selection of a new pope.

Harbaugh is the perfect coach to unlock Justin Herbert's potential while also turning around an abysmal defensive unit in L.A.

Jim Harbaugh is back, baby.

After meeting twice with the Los Angeles Chargers (who interviewed 14 other candidates for the job) over the past week, Harbaugh has agreed to terms with the team to become their head coach in 2024. The team had a clever way of announcing the news, sharing a gif of white smoke emanating from a chimney.

When deciding on a new pope, Cardinals in the Vatican will release smoke to let the public know if they've made their decision yet. When it's black smoke, a decision has yet to be made, but when it's white smoke, like in the post from L.A.'s social media team, it means they have successfully chosen a new pope.

Now, owner Dean Spanos and the Chargers have a new pope of their own. The Chargers shared the organization's excitement about the hire again a few minutes later:

The Chargers chose Harbaugh out of the 15 candidates they interviewed for the job, and the 60-year-old now makes his long-awaited return to the NFL after an excellent tenure with Michigan from 2015-2023 that ended with a National Championship earlier in January.

Related Los Angeles Chargers 2024 offseason preview: Bright spots, cap space, and team needs A detailed breakdown of the how the Los Angeles Chargers can improve in the 2024 offseason after greatly disappointing with a 5-12 2023 campaign.

Harbaugh had previously coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, compiling a 44-19-1 record, including three straight NFC Championships from 2011-2013 as well as a trip to the Super Bowl in 2012, where he lost to his brother John's Baltimore Ravens.

Harbaugh, who actually played QB for the Chargers in 1999-2000, has been known as something of a QB whisperer, which should help Chargers QB Justin Herbert to finally realize his lofty potential. He coached Andrew Luck at Stanford, he turned Colin Kaepernick into a force in the league, and he taught several solid signal callers during his tenure in Ann Arbor, including J.J. McCarthy, who is likely to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While he has an offensive background, Harbaugh is also the perfect guy to overhaul L.A.'s porous defense. While laden with talent, the Chargers finished 24th in scoring defense and 28th in total defense in 2023.

In 2010, the year before Harbaugh took over in San Fran, their defense was 16th in scoring and 13th in yards allowed, but after Harbaugh arrived, he turned them into an elite unit, finishing top five in scoring and total defense from 2011-2013.

The news was originally broken by NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo. Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.