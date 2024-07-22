This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It's a Cheesehead's worst nightmare.

Well, not quite. While Green Bay Packers star QB Jordan Love is technically holding out of the team's training camp, he also isn't. The signal caller is in the building for Packers training camp, and he will be attending meetings and film sessions with his teammates, but he will not be participating in any on-field practices until his new contract extension is signed, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Currently, Love is set to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2025, as this is the final year of his rookie deal, which was signed back in 2020.

It was Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst that shared the information with the media, while also providing those in attendance with a tiny little crumb concerning how the protracted contract talks are going:

I feel we're close.

Not exactly the most confident of lines, but at least a more positive update than the most recent one we got.

Last week, a question put to Love about the contract was stopped short by a Packers PR rep who didn't want the QB answering the question. Both sides had also expressed an expectation that they would have a deal done by the start of training camp, which has so far no come to fruition.

