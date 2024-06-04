Highlights Jordan Love proved he's ready to be the next elite Packers QB with impressive stats & a playoff win in his first full season

The Packers GM aims to extend Love before training camp for stability at the QB position and for the team's success.

Love's impact on the offense led to improvements in passing yards, touchdowns, and total offense rankings.

While it was a small sample size, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love showed the league that he is ready to be the next elite quarterback to come out of Titletown. The team appears to be ready to lock him up for the long term.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst appeared on 97.3 The Game where he said his hope is to get Love on a contract extension before training camp in July:

We're in those conversations right now. The nice part about this is none of these things are always easy or fast, but both parties want the same thing. We'd like to get this done before training camp for sure. Both parties want to get a contract extension done. Stability at that position really allows you to have some security with the way we build our team. We're looking forward to getting that done, but it never goes fast.

Last offseason, the Packers extended Love through the 2024 campaign, paying him $13.5 million guaranteed which could go up to $22.5 million with incentives. Love has already hinted that a holdout could happen if an extension isn’t reached.

Why Green Bay Should Extend Jordan Before the Season

Jordan Love has already shown he is worthy of a contract extension

When Love was drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he was already being compared to Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre since they were the last two starting quarterbacks for the team. The expectations were mounting when Love finally got his shot to start last year, and he certainly made the most out of it.

He finished with 4,159 passing yards and 32 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 17 starts. Green Bay finished 9-8 on the season and routed the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

If people want to talk about how impressive the 25-year-old signal caller was last year, he did one thing that Favre or Rodgers was not able to do: win a playoff game. Statistically, Love was able to beat the other two quarterbacks in their first full year as starters on the Packers.

Green Bay Packers First-Year QB Comparison Category Jordan Love Aaron Rodgers Brett Favre Wins 9 6 8 Completion % 64.2% 63.6% 64.1% Passing Yards 4,159 4,038 3,227 Passing Touchdowns 32 28 18 Interceptions 11 13 13

Love’s impact on the offense was felt from 2022 to 2023 as the overall unit improved in multiple categories, including passing yards, passing touchdowns, and total offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While he wasn't technically a rookie in 2023, it was his first season playing any significant football, and his 32 TD passes would have set a new NFL rookie record. They were good enough for 2nd in the entire NFL, with his 5.5 TD percentage also sitting 5th in the league in 2023.

Packers Offense League Rankings Category 2023 2022 Total Offense 11th 17th Passing Yards 12th 17th Passing Touchdowns 3rd 11th

During this offseason, the league has not seen as many teams lock in quarterbacks to long-term deals compared to the avalanche of gargantuan contracts handed out to wideouts, as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is one of the few signal callers to receive a big extension, which was four years and $212 million.

Baker Mayfield also re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years and $100 million and Kirk Cousins signed on with the Atlanta Falcons for four years and $180 million early in the spring. There could be more on the horizon, such as for Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa, but Love appears to be the closest to getting his done.

It’s unclear whether Love will make that kind of money with the Packers on his impending extension, but it is safe to say he will get a nice payday with a longer contract for at least $35 million a year, as Spotrac currently pegs his market value at a whopping $47.9 million a year.

Green Bay must hope that the gamble of extending its franchise quarterback after just one full season pays off.

