Everyone knows that Justin Jefferson is going to sign a massive deal sometime soon.

The Minnesota Vikings star is not only a great wide receiver, but arguably one of the best players in the league, regardless of position. Well, if the rumors are true, he will be paid like the NFL's best player very soon.

At least, that's what ESPN's Adam Schefter believes. He had this to say on SportsCenter recently:

When this deal gets done, and I think it will eventually get done, it is expected to make Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Schefter's prognosis comes after Jefferson decided to sit out the first few days of Minnesota's voluntary OTA schedule, which isn't unheard of whatsoever, but is still worth noting.

Right now, that honor belongs to Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers. Bosa's deal is worth $170 million over five years, or $34 million per year. If Jefferson exceeds that, he'll blow by the previous highs for a WR contract. Davante Adams has a deal worth up to $140 million, while A.J. Brown's AAV is $32 million.

That's a lot of money for someone that's only 24 years old.

Justin Jefferson is Worth Every Penny

The sensational WR has shown few flaws

Jefferson has only played four seasons in the NFL thus far. His accolades include Offensive Player of the Year, three All-Pro teams, and a top-five finish in MVP voting. He's top-10 in NFL history for single-season receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) thanks to an unreal 2022 campaign.

2023 was on pace to be even better, as Jefferson's receiving yards per game increased to 107.4. Unfortunately, injuries limited Jefferson to 10 games, so it'll forever be a mystery whether he would've put up even bigger numbers when it was all said and done.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since entering the NFL in 2020, Justin Jefferson has averaged 98.3 receiving yards per game, more than any other wide receiver. Tyreek Hill (92.7) is the only other player above 90 receiving yards per game in that span. There has never been a player to average 90 receiving yards per game for their entire career.

What isn't a mystery is that Jefferson is a superstar. He is putting up historic numbers after four seasons. Jefferson's jerseys fly off the shelf because he is extremely marketable. If the Vikings don't want him, 31 other teams would quickly line up for his services.

Jefferson Ranks Thru WR First 4 Seasons Category Jefferson Rank Receptions 392 4th Yards 5,899 1st TD 30 T-42nd 1st Downs 264 2nd Yards/Game 98.3 1st 100-Yard Games 29 1st 10-Reception Games 9 3rd

Soon, Jefferson will ink his second NFL contract, and the numbers will be eye-popping. It's not surprising, because quarterback or not, few players are as game-changing as #18 in Minnesota.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.