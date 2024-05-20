Highlights Major WR contracts signed this off-season impact Jefferson's negotiations for an extension.

The Minnesota Vikings' organized team activities (OTAs) began on May 20, yet star wide receiver, Jusin Jefferson, was not seen at the team's training facility, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jefferson has been in contract extension talks with the team as of late, but no deal has been signed just yet.

It is still unclear if this means Jefferson will sit out for the entirety of OTAs or how it will impact his status for training camp in July, but these are now important questions that will be swirling around the Vikings and their best player for the remainder of this off-season as long as no deal is hammered out.

Wide Receivers Made Bank this Off-season

Large contracts signed by big-time receivers

This off-season seems to be the beginning of the year of the wide receiver, with new extensions and deals being made left and right which are likely impacting Justin Jefferson's stance going into OTAs. The Philadelphia Eagles alone signed both of their star wide receivers, Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown, to big deals and the Vikings' division rivals, the Detroit Lions, signed Amon-Ra St. Brown to a large deal.

St. Brown's deal made him the highest-paid receiver of all-time by average annual value (AAV)—but not for long, as the Eagles one-upped the Lions the very next day by handing Brown a contract that paid him $32 million a year, which set a new record for wideouts. Here are some of the largest WR contracts doled out during the 2024 offseason:

A.J. Brown Contract: Three-year, $96 million deal, with $84 million guaranteed

Three-year, $96 million deal, with $84 million guaranteed Devonta Smith Contract: Three-year, $75 million deal, with $51 million guaranteed

Three-year, $75 million deal, with $51 million guaranteed Amon-Ra St. Brown Contract: Four-year, $120 million deal, with $77 million guaranteed

Four-year, $120 million deal, with $77 million guaranteed Michael Pittman Jr. Contract: Three-year, $70 million deal, with $46 million guaranteed

Three-year, $70 million deal, with $46 million guaranteed Calvin Ridley Contract: Four-year, $92 million deal, with $50 million guaranteed

As of now, it is unclear what Jefferson's goal value for his extension is, but he's still playing on his bargain bin rookie deal, so it makes sense for arguably the best WR in the league to want a pay raise considering all of his peers are getting them. No doubt he will be looking for a deal similar to the ones St. Brown and Brown signed for their respective teams.

Jefferson WR Ranks Since Entering NFL (2020) Category Jefferson Rank Receptions 392 5th Yards 5,899 2nd TDs 30 T-10th 1st Downs 264 4th

Justin Jefferson was selected by the Vikings No. 22 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, he has been voted NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, he has been selected for three Pro-Bowls, and he has received First-Team All-Pro accolades in 2022 and Second-Team All-Pro accolades in 2020 and 2021.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: At the conclusion of his 2023 season, Justin Jefferson set an NFL record for the most receiving yards per game in a player's first four seasons, with 98.3 yards per game.

Jefferson is a freak on the field and has made the Vikings a better team overall. It is imperative for the Vikings to retain their star wide receiver to help their rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy this season.

A talented veteran wide receiver of Jefferson's caliber who can make tough catches but also create separation to give McCarthy easy throws, is monumental for a quarterback entering the pros. The value he supplies on and off the field seems to be worthy of a new contract, and if Minnesota brass knows what's good for them, they should be giving "Jettas" any and everything he wants in these negotiations.

