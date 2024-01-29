Highlights Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is joining the Cleveland Browns as their new offensive coordinator.

Dorsey brings a wealth of experience and a strong offensive scheme fit for the modern NFL to the Browns.

He will be tasked with improving on the gains made by Kevin Stefanski's unit while keeping the starters healthy, including Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has got his man.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns have a new offensive coordinator in place: Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey led the Buffalo Bills to an AFC East title in 2022, overseeing an offense that finished second in the league in points (28.4 points per game) and yardage (397.6 yards per game).

He was let go in the middle of 2023 season, only his second as offensive coordinator in Buffalo, as the Bills trudged out to a disappointing 5-5 start. He was replaced by quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, who was just named the full-time offensive coordinator by head coach Sean McDermott.

Now in Cleveland, Dorsey will be tasked with helming a Deshaun Watson-led group which suffered numerous catastrophic injuries this year; All-Pro running back Nick Chubb, Watson, and multiple offensive line starters all suffered season-ending injuries during the 2023 campaign.

Despite that laundry list of health problems, the Browns still made the playoffs for the first time since 2020 on the back of Joe Flacco's resurgence and tight end David Njoku's breakout. Dorsey's job will be to keep the starters upright while improving on the gains head coach Kevin Stefanski's unit made in their playoff push this year.

What Ken Dorsey brings to the table for the Browns

Dorsey was fired midseason from the same role with the Bills

Dorsey brings a wealth of experience to the table as a former NFL quarterback himself, having played four seasons (two for the Browns) in which he went 2-11 in 13 career starts. He famously threw seven interceptions and zero touchdowns in just four games in 2008 with Cleveland, which contributed to a swift end to his NFL playing career.

Despite his struggles as a quarterback, Dorsey has built a strong offensive scheme fit for the modern NFL, including some unique run concepts.

Dorsey likes to invert his offensive line on certain run concepts, where the tackles will act as the "pullers" while the interior linemen will act as the "maulers". It requires very athletic offensive tackles to pull off, but these plays create huge gaps in the middle of the line, after which running backs are asked to beat second-level defenders in order to create explosive plays.

Though his health is in question following a gruesome leg injury suffered in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, there's no running back in the league better at escaping tackles beyond the line of scrimmage than Nick Chubb.

Dorsey's concepts will work wonders for a back who is nearly impossible to bring down with a head of steam, as the Bills ranked top ten in both of the last two seasons in rushing yards before initial contact.

Passing-wise, Dorsey built a lot of his scheme around the unique abilities of Josh Allen, which will have to be adjusted in Cleveland. Watson is an excellent scrambling quarterback, but he doesn't possess the raw arm talent that Allen does, nor does he have the Wyoming alum's creativity in the pocket.

In 2022, the Bills ranked first in the NFL in third down conversion percentage, getting a first down 50.3% of the time. Allen's dual-threat ability to run or pass made the Bills dangerous, and Dorsey's willingness to run vertical routes on third down made it impossible for defenses to stack the line to gain.

In Cleveland, Dorsey should be expected to weaponize Watson's rushing ability, as well as Amari Cooper's pristine route running and Njoku's uncanny YAC prowess.

He'll also have Stefanski to lean on, who did a heck of a job this year leading Flacco and Co. to the playoffs. Though Dorsey is far from a finished product as a coach, he's walking into one of the NFL's best available offensive coordinator jobs.

Cleveland should be just as potent offensively next season—if not more so—with (hopefully) better health and Dorsey's scheme to rely on.

