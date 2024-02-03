Highlights Kliff Kingsbury has withdrawn himself from consideration for the offensive coordinator job of the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving the team scrambling to find a replacement.

The Raiders still have other options for the position, including UCLA coach Chip Kelly and Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Kingsbury is now the leading candidate to secure the Commanders' vacant OC job.

In a stunning twist of events, Kliff Kingsbury, the former Arizona Cardinals head coach, apparently will not be joining Antonio Pierce's staff as offensive coordinator after contract negotiations fell apart.

The Las Vegas Raiders will now be left to scour a well-plucked coaching market, while Kingsbury's NFL future is again up in the air after it appeared he was ready to make his triumphant return.

The implications of this decision are massive for both parties, though the immediate fallout will simply result in the Raiders scrambling to hire another offensive coordinator, which adds another task to the long list of offseason moves Las Vegas must make.

It's a fascinating choice by Kingsbury, who may now elect to return to the college ranks or sit out another year as he eyes teams with a more established offensive operation. However, sources have told ESPN's Adam Schefter, that Kingsbury is now the leading candidate to snag the Commanders' open offensive coordinator job.

Raiders still have options, Kingsbury does not

It's possible the former Texas Tech maestro has another handshake agreement in place

Although Kingsbury was clearly their preferred choice, the Raiders do still have options left on the table to fulfill their still-vacant offensive coordinator position.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly has reportedly been eyeing a return to the NFL this offseason, with both the Raiders and Washington Commanders getting name-dropped in various rumors.

Likewise, Alabama offensive coordinator (and the Washington Huskies' OC during their run to the National Championship game this year) Ryan Grubb has been getting offers for NFL jobs, with the Seattle Seahawks apparently the presumed favorites should he leave Tuscaloosa before coaching a game there.

If they choose to look away from the college ranks, there are plenty of veteran NFL coaches available, including Pete Carmichael Jr., who had been the New Orleans Saints' offensive play caller since 2021.

Regardless of who the Raiders go after, they'll be facing some competition, as there are still a number of offensive coordinator openings around the NFL, including:

New Orleans Saints (Carmichael Jr. was fired)

Seattle Seahawks (Shane Waldron left for the Chicago Bears)

Washington Commanders (Eric Bieniemy's status is up in the air after Dan Quinn's hiring)

As for Kingsbury, he could assume any one of those positions—with the nation's capital now his most likely landing spot—though pulling out of an agreement only to join another franchise would be eerily similar to the slimy maneuver former Raiders' head coach Josh McDaniels pulled on the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

It's reasonable to suggest that Kingsbury may wish to return to his college roots, where he originally made a name for himself developing, among others, Patrick Mahomes. The Raiders' current offensive situation—with Aidan O'Connell as the starting quarterback and star receiver Davante Adams' future with the organization up in the air—wasn't particularly appealing to begin with, and its possible Kingsbury got cold feet while studying the roster a bit closer.

Kingsbury's choice to leave Las Vegas after making his decision to join the franchise just a few days earlier will ruffle plenty of feathers, and his future in the NFL is now possibly in jeopardy because of it.

