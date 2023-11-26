Hell seemingly froze over this weekend as CM Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series, just under a decade after he walked out on the company shortly after Royal Rumble 2014. The 45-year-old has been very vocal about his issues with the promotion, and they've not held back with their own shots either.

No one ever truly expected to see the Chicago native return to WWE, but following Vince McMahon's departure, and Punk's high-profile firing from AEW, rumours began to circulate about a possible homecoming. Nothing was ever really confirmed though, and it was up in the air heading into Survivor Series whether he'd make an appearance or not.

Considering the show was in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, fans hoped he'd show his face, but as the night went on, it looked less and less likely. The moment did arrive though, and Punk made his dramatic return to WWE just moments before the show went off-air. Following the hellacious WarGames main event, in which Cody Rhodes' team were victorious, the iconic 'Cult of Personality' entrance music hit, the building came unglued and the former WWE Champion returned. It has been one of the best-kept secrets in recent memory, but we've now got some backstage details about the moment.

None of WWE's creative team knew CM Punk was returning

When we say it was a very well-kept secret, we mean it. According to Sean Roswho ks Sapp of Fightful, the backstage crew in WWE, including the creative team, weren't even aware of Punk's return, and it was a surprise to almost all the staff working at the company.

Triple H wanted to keep the moment as under wraps as possible and even encouraged the production team to show WWE's copyright logo, which typically signals the end of a show leading up to his entrance. The strategy worked a treat as fans had just about given up hope of seeing the Best in the World come back.

Nick Khan and Triple H were aware that Punk was coming back, as they made the deal happen, but Fightful has indicated that almost no one else was told that he was going to be returning. In fact, the same site has reported that talent were even told prior to Survivor Series that the ex-AEW star WOULDN'T be appearing at the show.

Talent, according to the same report, were only told that Punk could be returning minutes before the main event WarGames match begun, as they needed to know of what was going to happen before the show went off the air.

Despite that being what many may have thought, Punk did make his return and it was a tremendous moment with one of the loudest crowd reactions in quite some time. The potential matches he could have now that he's back are enough to have any wrestling fan excited, and we can't wait to see what his first port of call is in the WWE.

Punk's return to wrestling in AEW didn't go to plan

In the summer of 2021, Punk returned to professional wrestling for the first time in over seven years as he joined AEW, and it was an incredible moment. The two parties felt like a match made in heaven, and it seemed as though he was going to have a very successful run with Tony Khan's promotion.

READ MORE: 10 potential matches for CM Punk's 'back pocket' WWE WrestleMania returnBackstage issues with some of AEW's biggest stars saw his time gradually unravel and, after a lengthy time out suspended, following a brawl with the Elite, he returned in the summer ready to start afresh. Things didn't work out again, though. This time, he got into a confrontation with Jack Perry backstage during All In, and it culminated with Khan firing him. Now, after several months away from the sport, Punk is back in WWE and ready to give it another go in the company he once detested.