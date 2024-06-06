Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly targeting Dan Hurley as new head coach with a "massive offer" amid strong interest.

Hurley's player development skills and track record make him a coveted NBA coaching option.

A potential hire could please LeBron James, especially as his son Bronny enters the NBA Draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly zeroing in on their top candidate to become their new head coach: Dan Hurley.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are preparing a "massive offer" to Hurley, the current coach of the University of Connecticut men's basketball team, to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Wojnarowski reports that Hurley and the Lakers have been in touch and are preparing to ramp up discussions in the coming days. Lakers owner Jeannie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka are reportedly eager to sell their vision to Hurley.

The Lakers fired Darvin Ham in April after two seasons, a 94-70 record, and a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2022-23.

Wojnarowski reports that Hurley is interested in making the leap from college to the NBA.

Hurley has overseen back-to-back national championships with the Huskies and has a 141-58 record over six seasons with Connecticut, including a combined 68-11 record over the past two seasons. Prior to joining UConn, Hurley coached at Wagner and Rhode Island, where he made the NCAA Tournament in his final two seasons.

Wojnarowski described Hurley as "the most coveted coach in the sport" because of his player development acumen and Connecticut's recent dominance.

According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers have interviewed other candidates, including New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego, Boston Celtics assistant Sam Cassell, Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman, as well as former NBA veteran JJ Redick.

Thursday's report comes just days after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Lakers were making Redick their "frontrunner" for the head coaching job. Redick, who has not coached in the NBA, also interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job.

There had been speculation in the NBA world that Redick would be a LeBron James-approved hire, because of their relationship discussing basketball philosophy on their "Mind the Game" podcast.

Does Hurley Have the LeBron James Stamp of Approval?

James has shown admiration for Hurley before

If the Lakers do indeed land Hurley, it's a move that should please LeBron James.

As Wojnarowski notes, James took to X (formerly Twitter) this past spring to praise Hurley.

Furthermore, with James' son Bronny declaring for the NBA draft and viewed as a second-round pick, Hurley's skills at player development could benefit Bronny at the NBA level (if the Lakers draft Bronny with their 55th pick in the draft, as is rumored).

James is set to hit free agency this summer for the first time in 2019. James has given no hints that he will leave the Lakers, and many in the NBA world are skeptical that James would move to another franchise in his 22nd season, as he turns 40 years old in December. However, the threat still lingers over the Lakers' offseason.

According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers have also made Anthony Davis a "significant part" of their head-coaching search. Davis, 31, signed a three-year, $186 million extension last summer, tying him to the Lakers through 2028.

Still, coaching for the Lakers has proven to be an uphill battle over the last decade. No head coach has lasted more than three seasons with the Lakers since Phil Jackson coached his second stint with the team, from 2005-2011.