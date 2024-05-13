This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Big news for Jared Goff - he's secured a $212 million extension with the Lions.

Goff will now be the 2nd-highest paid QB by average annual salary at $53 million per year.

Deal also includes $170 million guaranteed, fifth-most among QBs.

Jared Goff has received his rewards.

After much speculation about when Goff's extension with the team that revived his career would come, it was reported on Monday that the 2016 No. 1 overall pick would be receiving a hefty pay raise in the form of a four-year, $212 million extension that includes $170 million from the Detroit Lions, per Ari Meirov.

Goff is just the latest in a string of record- or near-record-setting contracts for Detroit this offseason.

On April 24, the team also handed All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown a four-year, $120.01 million deal that made him the highest-paid WR by AAV ($30,002,500) and practical guarantees ($77 million), though the Philadelphia Eagles one-upped them a day later with their three-year, $96 million extension for A.J. Brown.

All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell got in on the fun later that day, signing a four-year, $112 million contract that made him the highest-paid offensive tackle ever by AAV ($28 million a year) and total guaranteed money ($85 million).

As Sewell said recently, it's Super Bowl or bust for Detroit in 2024.

Related Ranking the Top 5 Detroit Lions Quarterbacks of All Time Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff were traded for each other. Do they both make the list of the all-time greatest Lions quarterbacks?

Goff's Career Turnaround Has Been One for the Ages

The Rams included Goff as salary fodder in the Matthew Stafford trade

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Saying that Goff's career arc has been a roller coaster would be an understatement, to put it mildly.

The Los Angeles Rams mortgaged their future in order to select the University of California signal caller, which Goff rewarded with one of the worst rookie seasons on record for a quarterback. The team responded by hiring offensive wunderkind Sean McVay as their head coach, and he turned Goff into a two-time Pro Bowler and led the Rams to Super Bowl LIII.

After that meteoric ascendance, Goff plateaued, ultimately getting traded to the Detroit Lions in a blockbuster trade that landed Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. Stafford won the Super Bowl in his first season in Hollywood, and Goff was handed the starting quarterback reins to a franchise that was set to undergo its umpteenth rebuild in the last half-century.

Since then, Goff has somehow returned to Pro Bowl form in Detroit, turning around an organization that even Stafford couldn't generate postseason success for.

While the deal for Goff—who put up career-highs in completions, passing yards, and completion percentage during a 2023 campaign where he led the Lions to their first two playoff wins in three decades—didn't reset the market by surpassingJoe Burrow's mammoth deal, it came darn close:

Goff's $212 million total contract value ranks 8th among QBs, just behind Kyler Murray and just ahead of Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, and Daniel Jones.

Goff's $53 million average annual value ranks 2nd among QBs, just behind Burrow and just ahead of Justin Herbert.

Goff's $170 million in practical guarantees ranks 5th among QBs, just behind Jalen Hurts and just ahead of Kyler Murray.

Just last week, Lions' general manager Brad Holmes said that an extension for Goff was a priority, and the team was clearly serious about getting a deal done with their franchise quarterback. Last month, Goff called the trade that sent him to Detroit the "best thing" that had ever happened to him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since joining the Lions in 2021, Goff has thrown for the fourth-most yards (12,258) and seventh-most touchdowns (78) of any quarterback in the NFL.

Expectations are high for the Lions going into next season, as they're the odds-on favorites to repeat as NFC North Champions in 2024. If Goff can continue his unfathomable turnaround and push Detroit's offense even further into the stratosphere next year, they might finally get over the hump and make their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Source: Ari Meirov

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.