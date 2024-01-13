Highlights Maxx Crosby will seek a trade if the Las Vegas Raiders don't retain Antonio Pierce as head coach.

Antonio Pierce did an excellent job as interim coach, improving the team's record and the performance of both the offense and defense.

Davante Adams and other Raiders players want Pierce to be their head coach because, as they say, he embodies what it means to be a Raider.

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby has become a star for the Las Vegas Raiders, and along with that star status, comes a fair amount of leverage.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the defensive end will seek a trade if the team doesn't retain Antonio Pierce as head coach.

Pierce was named the interim head coach for Las Vegas after Josh McDaniels was fired in November 2023. He was not only able to keep the team together, but they were also successful, as the Raiders won five of their last nine games after a 3-5 start.

Related Antonio Pierce has earned the Raiders' head coaching job This offseason, the Raiders will be left with a choice: should they retain Pierce and remove his interim tag, or will they look for another HC?

Pierce will be in high demand if the Raiders don't keep him

Tennessee Titans will reportedly interview the coach during Wild Card weekend

It is somewhat rare for an interim coach to be given a full-time gig after the season. The two most recent examples were Doug Marrone with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 and Mike Mularkey with the Tennessee Titans in 2015.

Pierce did a fantastic job for the Raiders after taking over for McDaniels. Not only was the team's record better, but the offense and defense improved dramatically under his watch. The Raiders went from giving up 23.4 points per game under McDaniels to 16.0 under Pierce, fewest in the NFL over that span.

The offense also saw a marked boost, scoring 22.9 points per game under the interim coach against 15.8 ppg under his predecessor, who is considered one of the top offensive minds in the NFL. The offensive strategy shifted dramatically under Pierce: run the ball. Under McDaniels, the team was last in rushing yards through eight games, but under Pierce, their ground game jumped up to 16th with the same group of players.

They were also able to take much better care of the ball, going from tied for the second-most turnovers through eight games to tied for the second-fewest turnovers through the final nine contests.

Raiders under Pierce vs. McDaniels Category Under McDaniels Under Pierce Record 3-5 5-4 Points/Game 15.8 22.9 Points Allowed/Game 23.4 16.0 Yards/Game 268.3 308.4 Yards Allowed/Game 337.6 324.9 Rush Yards/Game 70.0 109.1 Turnovers/Game 2.0 0.9 Takeaways/Game 1.0 1.6 Sacks/Game 2.0 3.3

*Bold denotes league-leading figure.

Teams around the NFL took notice of the job Pierce was doing as well. The Titans, who recently fired coach Mike Vrabel, will reportedly interview with the coach this weekend. And that has Maxx Crosby, the Raiders' best player, nervous about his future.

Rapoport and Pelissero quote a source as saying that Crosby, "will explore a trade request if Pierce isn't retained." Crosby is not only a Pro Bowl player for the Raiders, but he is also one of the team's emotional leaders. He is the kind of star that franchises need to keep happy. And with the Raiders employing the best pass rush in the league over the final nine weeks, it's no surprise why Crosby wants to see Pierce return.

The Raiders' best player on offense would also like to see his head coach back. Wide receiver Davante Adams told reporters in early January:

It's who I wanted, and he's my vote, and that's basically how the whole locker room feels. He embodies what it means to be a Raider.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has been known to attempt flashy signings and hires whenever he can, and with the names now on the head coaching market, it is going to be hard to stay his hand. However, it seems as though Pierce has created a positive culture that the Raiders have not experienced in the locker room in years, so it would behoove him to give Pierce a chance in the big chair—especially if Crosby is serious about his trade request.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.