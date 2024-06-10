Highlights Mike Tomlin signed a 3-year extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, keeping the longest tenured coach in the NFL in place.

Tomlin has been the Steelers head coach since 2007, never posting a losing season.

He's led the team to 2 Super Bowl appearances and 1 championship in his 17 seasons.

As he said at the start of this offseason, Mike Tomlin is not going anywhere.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the longest-tenured (with one team) active head coach in the NFL reached an agreement on a three-year extension for the veteran sideline boss, per Tom Pelissero.

Tomlin has been at his post in the Steel City since 2007, and his tenure includes two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl championship, which came following the 2008 campaign in his second year in charge.

In all 17 of his seasons, the Steelers have never posted a losing record. Along with Tomlin's individual success, Pittsburgh has now registered its 20th consecutive season of .500 or better, which includes the final years of Hall of Famer Bill Cowher's tenure on the sidelines. The streak is the second-longest in NFL history, trailing the Dallas Cowboys' 21-season streak from 1965-1985.

Related Steelers Schedule: Must-Watch Games, Season Opener, Record Prediction The Steelers' 2024 Schedule was released last week. Here are their must-watch games, including their season opener, and finally a record prediction.

Steelers, Tomlin Must Restore Reputation in 2024

The franchise has not won a playoff game since 2016

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tomlin initially joined the Steelers in 2007 after spending one year as the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator. Since then, Tomlin has spent 17 consecutive seasons with the organization in which he's gone 173-100-2 overall.

In the playoffs, however, he's gone just 8-10, leading the team to the Super Bowl twice. He beat the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl 43 (with a roster that was primarily accrued under Bill Cowher) and then lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl 45 a few years later.

Most recently, the Steelers have been completely non-competitive on football's biggest stage. They've lost each of their past three postseason games by a double-digit margin, and the team is currently mired in its longest playoff victory drought of the Super Bowl era - the Steelers' current playoff victory drought of eight seasons is only topped by the franchise's 27-year stretch of futility from 1945-1972 (its first 27 years of existence as the Steelers).

Steelers' Recent Playoff Performances Year Round Opponent Result 2017 Divisional Jaguars Loss (42-45) 2020 Wild Card Browns Loss (37-48) 2021 Wild Card Chiefs Loss (21-42) 2023 Wild Card Bills Loss (17-31)

The futility the Steelers have been experiencing over the last decade is practically foreign to the organization. It's gotten so bad that owner Art Rooney II explicitly admonished the team for their failures during his end-of-season media availability.

In an effort to increase the team's push for postseason viability, general manager Omar Khan completely overhauled the roster this offseason, aggressively pursuing upgrades at the quarterback, offensive line, and linebacker positions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mike Tomlin's streak of 17 consecutive non-losing seasons with one team is currently third all time, behind only Hall of Fame head coach Tom Landry with the Dallas Cowboys (21 consecutive non-losing seasons from 1965-1985) and Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots (19 such seasons, from 2001-2019).

Despite their postseason struggles in recent years, Tomlin is still the right man for the job in Pittsburgh. The team has only had three head coaches over the past 55 years (Chuck Noll and Cowher being the others), and letting one of the most consistent winners in NFL history walk is way beyond the Steelers' M.O. of consistency and taking care of their own.

Expectations will be high for the Steelers with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields competing for the starting quarterback gig, and fans should feel confident that the team can meet them now that Tomlin has the security of his new extension.

Source: Tom Pelissero