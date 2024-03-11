Highlights Center Mitch Morse signs a two-year deal with Jaguars for $10.5 million.

Morse will reunite with Doug Pederson, who was his former coach.

The Jaguars hope Morse will shore up Trevor Lawrence's protection and bring playoff experience.

Last Wednesday, the Buffalo Billscut several key players, including center Mitch Morse. It did not take Morse long to find another job on the free agent market.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Morse is joining the Jacksonville Jaguars on a two-year deal that will pay him $10.5 million, including $7 million in guarantees.

In Jacksonville, Morse will be reuniting with Doug Pederson. Now the head coach of the Jaguars, Pederson had been the offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 when the center was a rookie with the team.

Morse Has Been a Key Anchor for the Bills

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Morse joined the Chiefs in 2015 as a second-round draft pick out of Missouri. After four seasons with Kansas City, the center moved to the Bills on a four-year, $44.5 million contract that made him one of the highest-paid centers in the league. He would sign a two-year extension in 2022.

Injuries had been an issue for Morse early in his career, but he avoided those problems during his time in Buffalo. The center played in at least 13 games in each of his five years with the Bills. Morse's best year came in 2022, when he was named to the AFC's Pro Bowl team.

Mitch Morse Starts For Buffalo Year Starts 2019 16 2020 14 2021 17 2022 13 2023 17

Morse was still in top form for the Bills this year, playing in all 17 contests and two more games in the playoffs, finishing as a top 15 pass-blocking center, according to PFF. However, his contract figure had made him too expensive for a Buffalo team with major cap problems. The Bills will look to replace him with a draft pick or low-cost option.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are a team that is close to contending but hasn't quite gotten there yet. Jacksonville spent much of 2023 in first place in the AFC South but failed to make the playoffs after losing five of their last six games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mitch Morse has been as reliable as they come at the center position, with his 77 starts since arriving in Buffalo in 2019 ranking him second at his position over that span, behind only Jason Kelce.

Morse will not only help the Jaguars out with his fine interior play, but he brings a winning pedigree to a team that needs to learn how to get over the hump. The center has appeared in ten playoff games over the course of his career.

The new Jaguar will also be tasked with helping star quarterback Trevor Lawrence stay upright. The team allowed 40 sacks to opposing defenses last year and Lawrence played the last quarter of the season with a bad high-ankle sprain.

Source: Mike Garafolo

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.