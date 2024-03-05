This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Giants won't place tags on Saquon Barkley in 2024, allowing him to hit free agency after failed long-term deal negotiations.

Barkley, drafted by Giants in 2018, had standout seasons but faced injuries and declined performance in recent years.

Barkley will be the top RB in the free agent class, leaving Giants with a significant gap in their backfield without a viable replacement.

The honeymoon is over in the City That Never Sleeps.

After forcing Saquon Barkley to stay in the Big Apple last year by placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on the Pro Bowl running back, the New York Giants have given up hope for a long-term deal with Barkley and will not place any tags on him in 2024, allowing him to hit free agency, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barkley was drafted second overall by the Giants in 2018, and he immediately paid dividends, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and earning a Pro Bowl nod in his first season. He had another solid campaign in 2019 before losing nearly all the 2020 season to injury. He would have another down year in 2021 before he bounced back for his second Pro Bowl in 2022.

In 2023, Barkley played 14 games for the flailing Giants, putting up 1,242 yards from scrimmage (14th among RBs) and 10 total touchdowns (11th) on 288 touches (eighth).

Barkley will be the top running back in a free agent class that includes other established bellcows such as Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs. The Giants are now left with a massive hole in the backfield that backup Matt Breida is unlikely to be able to fill on his own.

Betting Odds For Barkley's Next Team Team Odds Houston Texans -200 Los Angeles Chargers +275 Dallas Cowboys +550 New York Giants +550 Chicago Bears +900 Baltimore Ravens +1200 Philadelphia Eagles +3000 Minnesota Vikings +3500

*All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Barkley headlines a loaded free agent RB class

Pro Bowler produced despite sub-optimal surrounding pieces

Barkley is the straw that stirs the drink for head coach Brian Daboll’s offense in New York. He has been the Giants’ driving force on offense for the entirety of his six-year career. His efficiency faltered some in 2023 as defenses keyed on him and forced New York to win via the pass, but he is still one of the best running backs in a stacked free agent market at the position.

As hard as it is for even Saquon himself to imagine playing in a different uniform, he may benefit from a change of scenery. The stacked boxes and increased attention from opposing defenses that have been a constant throughout his Giants’ tenure would fade if he were in a better offense. New York has repeatedly failed to put a solid offensive line in front of him, and Daniel Jones’ play has been less than adequate outside the 2022 campaign.

Barkley, unsurprisingly, recorded more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage for the first time since his outstanding rookie year during that 2022 season, and helped the Giants reach the NFC Divisional Round.

Barkley still possesses dynamic play-making ability on the ground and through the air. In an organization with a more stable foundation, he could have a similar impact to Christian McCaffrey’s on the San Francisco 49ers; elevating an already talented offense to another level. The Houston Texans—DraftKings’ betting favorites to be his next team—and the Los Angeles Chargers stand out among his best potential fits.

New York now has a gaping need at running back

Giants are on the prowl for a cheaper alternative

The hole Barkley’s possible departure would create within the Giants’ offense cannot be overstated. New York’s most prolific rushers outside of the former No. 2 overall pick were the three starting quarterbacks they had in 2023—Daniel Jones (206), Tyrod Taylor (197) and Tommy DeVito (195). Matt Breida, with 151 rushing yards, was the running back with the second-most yards on the ground.

With Jones boasting the NFL’s sixth-largest QB cap hit ($47.1 million) next season, the Giants need to find younger, less-costly options to handle their backfield workload, so they can attempt to fix other weak spots on the roster.

A solid veteran presence who won’t break the bank, such as Zack Moss, paired with a rookie that profiles as a good receiving threat, feels like the best possible attack route for them to explore. There are eight running backs among GIVEMESPORT’s top 2024 NFL Draft prospects.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.