Highlights The Sunday Ticket trial has ended, and the NFL will be required to pay nearly $4.8 billion in damages to consumers.

The league is appealing the decision, which could delay the proceedings for a number of months.

The price of Sunday Ticket could come down in the future, and fans may be able to pay for individual team packages.

The day of reckoning has arrived.

After a long and protracted process, the federal class action suit brought against the NFL over Sunday Ticket price gauging has finally come to a head. It was reported on Thursday by the Associated Press' Joe Reedy that the jury had reached a verdict that stipulated the league pay $96 million in commercial damages and $4 billion to residential Sunday Ticket subscribers.

NFL reporter Warren Sharp also reported on the proceedings, saying that 2.4 million U.S. residential subscribers were included in the class action suit.

Doing some quick math, that means each of those subscribers will get, on average, $1,958 as a result of the suit. Though there's certainly going to be some hoops one has to jump through to claim that check, it's a nice prize for fans who've been paying exorbitant prices for the NFL's Sunday Ticket product for years.

Related How Much NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone Will Cost This Season With an ongoing lawsuit focused on the price of NFL Sunday Ticket, the package won't see any significant changes in pricing in 2024.

League Is Appealing Ruling, But Changes Are Forthcoming For Sunday Ticket

Many anticipate that the NFL will offer consumers a variety of cheaper packages for individual teams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Following the ruling, the league released a statement saying that they disagreed with the conclusion the jury had reached, and that they plan to appeal the decision.

There's no telling how long the appeal process will take, though this ruling does set a precedent for ruling against the league's price-gouging behavior. The NFL tried to argue that its antitrust exemption (as outlined in The Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 which made provisions for the antitrust exemption) allows it to negotiate broadcasting deals collectively, like the Sunday Ticket packages it has long offered.

However, the plaintiffs contested that interpretation, arguing that the exemption covers only the traditional over-the-air broadcasts and doesn't involve premium services like Sunday Ticket. This disagreement has sparked debate over the precise boundaries of the NFL's antitrust exemption and whether it applies to newer distribution channels like pay TV.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NFL Sunday Ticket package began in the last five weeks of the 1994 season. At that time, the service offered only one package, which cost just $99.

Should the NFL lose its appeal, it's exceedingly likely that they will have to offer either:

The Premium Sunday Ticket package at a lower overall price

OR multiple alternatives to the traditional Sunday Ticket service, including cheaper packages for individual teams or divisions

If the latter occurs, that could then create a cascading snowball effect in which individual teams get their own media rights back. Then, like in baseball, teams could negotiate their own media deals with third-party or in-house networks (think the New York Yankees with YES or the Chicago Cubs with Marquee Sports).

Regardless of exactly what happens, the fallout from this massive ruling will have a major shakeup on how consumers will be able to access the NFL product.

Source: Joe Reedy