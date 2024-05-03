This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Seemingly every notable NFL player has already signed on with a team for the 2024 campaign, but one of the late arrivals is three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

After a disappointing one-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, OBJ will be taking his talents to South Beach as he joins a potent Miami Dolphins passing attack that already features two 1,000-yard receivers on a one-year deal after foregoing more lucrative offers from other franchises, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reports that the one-year pact will be for $3 million, but there are many incentives involved that could boost the value to $8.25 million.

The two sides had been in contact for some time, with reports coming out in March that the Dolphins had offered him a contract, with head coach Mike McDaniel subsequently confirming the news.

Beckham Jr. had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns with Baltimore last year, which may seem like poor numbers, but actually represent his strongest showing since 2019. The 10-year vet served mostly as a big-play threat, as evidenced by his career-high 16.1 yards per reception.

The wideout, who ran a 4.43 40-yard dash as a prospect and showed he can still blow by defenders even at 31 years old, will be added to a weapons cache that is already defined by its speed thanks to burners like Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle. Tua Tagovailoa better get that long ball ready.

Source: Ian Rapoport