The Carolina Panthers got their man.

After interviewing a wide range of candidates for their vacant head coaching job, the Panthers are closing in on Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new HC, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Canales was able to maintain a productive offensive unit despite losing the greatest to ever do it, Tom Brady, to retirement. Canales' guidance of Baker Mayfield in the latter's resurgent 2023 campaign was also a big reason the Panthers and others sought Canales. They will hope he can have a similarly positive effect on QB Bryce Young, who is going into his second year in the league.

Canales had only held the Buccaneers' OC job for one season before receiving this opportunity. He had previously spent 13 years on the Seattle Seahawks' coaching staff under Pete Carroll, most recently serving as the quarterbacks coach in 2022.

For eight of those 13 years Canales spent in the Pacific Northwest, he worked alongside Director of Pro Personnel Dan Morgan, who was recently hired as the Panthers' new general manager. That familiarity and history should create a seamless relationship between front office and sideline for Carolina.

Canales' history should be music to Bryce Young's ears

From Geno to Baker, Canales has made a living resurrecting written-off QBs

Canales wasn't the sexiest name on the market—the Detroit Lions' Ben Johnson and Houston Texans' Bobby Slowik were sucking up all the offensive coordinator helium this offseason—but his hire isn't without warrant. He was the architect of Geno Smith's Comeback Player of the Year campaign last season, and his work with Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay this year was a heck of an encore.

QBs Under Canales Category Geno Smith (2022) Baker Mayfield (2023) Pass Yards 4,282 4,044 TDs 30 28 INTs 11 10 Passer Rating 100.9 94.6

Smith's 2022 was the best year of his career across the board, which included a league-leading 69.8% completion rate. Mayfield's 2023 was the best season he's had since 2020, when he led the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Mayfield also set career highs in touchdowns, yards, and completion percentage this year.

Suffice it to say, Canales knows what he's doing when it comes to quarterbacks. The Panthers already have their own, but like Mayfield, Bryce Young is a former number one overall pick whose career is on a downward trajectory. Luckily, there is precedent for a quick turnaround, as Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence followed up his horrendous rookie year under Urban Meyer with a playoff victory under Doug Pederson as head coach.

The improvements may not come so quickly in Carolina, but Canales does have a lot of qualities that Young will be thankful for. Canales has done a terrific job emphasizing play action in Seattle and Tampa Bay, and he'll allow Young to roll out of the pocket far more than the mobile QB got to in his rookie season.

Canales also runs a lot of delays, both in the passing and running game. He likes to leave tight ends as in-line blockers before letting them leak out in the flat or over the middle, and halfback draws were a staple with Bucs RB Rachaad White this year. Now armed with the best running quarterback he's coached since Russell Wilson, designed quarterback runs will likely feature often for the Panthers this year too.

The abundance of play actions and delays should work wonders for a team with a shabby offensive line and a quarterback who has a bad habit of holding onto the football too long. Defenses won't be able to crash the edges and surround Young anymore, and boxes should hopefully be a bit lighter for a running game that floundered at times last season.

There's a lot of work to do for Canales in Carolina; this is a team that "earned" the first overall pick this year, but won't have access to it thanks to their trade for Young. The team is projected to have over $31 million in cap space this offseason though, which should allow them to go big-game hunting for the star receiver they desperately need.

Canales did a great job featuring Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, D.K. Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett over the last few years, and the Panthers need to get him someone who can consistently win matchups like those guys. Evans will be a free agent this offseason, though an expenditure on a younger receiver who can grow alongside Young, like Michael Pittman Jr. or Tee Higgins, would make more sense for the Panthers' timeline.

It remains to be seen if the Panthers were wise to hire a first-year offensive coordinator when so many other established head-coaching candidates were available, but their top priority this offseason was getting Bryce Young some help. On that front, the Panthers hit a home run with Canales.

