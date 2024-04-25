Highlights The Detroit Lions have made offensive tackle Penei Sewell the highest-paid lineman in NFL history.

Detroit has made multiple massive investments in an effort to capture the franchise's first Super Bowl.

The Lions have to decide soon if Jared Goff is the quarterback who can take them to championship glory, or if they'll need to pursue a higher-upside option.

The Detroit Lions are hungry for more of the success they tasted in 2023, and are spending big in their quest for the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

Just hours after extending wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on a record-breaking contract, the Lions have reportedly done the same with right tackle Penei Sewell, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The $28 million annual average on Sewell's four-year, $112 million deal shattered that of Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil's $25 million per-year pact, and makes Sewell the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Sewell, who entered the league as the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft at age 20, established himself as the best right tackle in the league over his second and third seasons. In 2023, he was Pro Football Focus' top graded tackle, highest-graded run-blocking lineman, and ESPN's sixth-best tackle according to Pass Block Win Rate.

Penei's Pasta Bowl - 2023 Metrics & Rankings Category Total Positional Rank Snaps Played 1,379 1st PFF Overall Grade 92.8 1st PFF Run-Blocking Grade 95.1 1st PFF Pass-Blocking Grade 79.2 16th ESPN PBWR 93% 6th

Like St. Brown, Sewell has been on the receiving end of more impressive distinctions with each passing year in the league. In fact, their career arcs mirror one another: neither made the Pro Bowl nor an All-Pro team as rookies, but they both reached the Pro Bowl in year two.

In season three, they reached the Pro Bowl again and earned First-Team All-Pro status. Now, on the same day in the same offseason, they've been made the highest-paid players at their respective positions.

Detroit Is Following Philadelphia's Path

Is an extension for Jared Goff on tap?

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

When discussing St. Brown's new deal, we mentioned that the only receiver in his draft class to be extended sooner than him was the Philadelphia Eagles' wideout DeVonta Smith.

Outside of Sewell, there have been just two linemen signed to massive extensions this offseason: Landon Dickerson, the new highest-paid guard in NFL history, and Jordan Mailata, both of whom play for the Eagles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Lions had PFF's top-graded run-blocking tackle (Sewell) and center (Frank Ragnow) in 2023. Graham Glasgow's fifth-place ranking among guards in the category made Detroit the lone team to boast top-five run blockers in all three OL position groups. The Eagles, with Mailata and Jason Kelce, had the only other unit with two top-five run blockers.

Philadelphia and Detroit have walked similar paths with regard to new contracts, but in reverse fashion. The Eagles took care of quarterback Jalen Hurts last offseason, and have now handled their brilliant young wideout and top-tier linemen in this one. Meanwhile, the Lions' signal-caller, Jared Goff, could enter free agency in 2025.

Head coach Dan Campbell has let his feelings be known about Goff's fit in the Motor City on multiple instances, culminating in a one-sentence proclamation after the team's Wild Card win in January. However, as Campbell mentions in the video, the NFL is a business.

Goff's residency in the "game manager" or "game executive" tier as opposed to the "difference maker" category will always limit his ceiling in league circles. A team could be much worse off with someone else under center, but finding a bona fide superstar can elevate a franchise to unrivaled heights. The Kansas City Chiefs' transition from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes shows the proof is in the pudding.

Do the Lions see someone coming down the tracks who they believe is their Mahomes? Are they willing to risk the contending status they have in hand for two or three Lombardi trophies potentially lurking in the bush?

That decision is what Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes will be weighing over the next year-plus while trying to finish morphing the franchise from lovable losers into champions.

Source: Mike Garafolo

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.