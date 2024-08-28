Key Takeaways Dallas Cowboys sign former Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook to bolster backfield.

The Dallas Cowboys aren't done just yet.

On Wednesday morning, after working out former Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook on Tuesday, the team signed the 29-year-old to a new deal to bring him into their backfield, which could use the injection, per Tom Pelissero. Cook now reunites with his old head coach with the Minnesota Vikings , Mike Zimmer, who is now the defensive coordinator in Big D.

Since he was allowed to depart by the Vikings following the 2022 season, Cook has struggled to latch on with anyone, making stops with both the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens during the 2023 campaign, though he didn't make enough of an impression either to get another deal.

According to Pelissero, since he missed training camp and preseason, he will need a ramp up time on the practice squad to get himself ready physically, but also to get a hold of the offense's playbook and overall scheme. He has reportedly been training like a mad man, so he should be up to speed quickly on the physical side.

