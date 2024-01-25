This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Raheem Morris has accepted the head coaching job of the Atlanta Falcons after conducting interviews with various teams.

Morris previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and worked on the Falcons' staff from 2015-2020.

The familiarity with the organization and his versatility in offensive and defensive roles will benefit Morris as he transitions to head coach.

Raheem Morris has found a new home.

After conducting several interviews with a wide range of teams, Morris has accepted the head coaching job of the Atlanta Falcons, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Morris served as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams for three seasons from 2021-2023. Prior to that stint, he had spent six years on the Falcons' staff from 2015-2020, working in both offensive and defensive roles. That versatility will serve him well as a head coach. His familiarity with the people in the organization should also make the transition from Arthur Smith a seamless one.

The 47-year-old Morris had previously worked as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011, finishing with a record of 21-38.

Interestingly, this leaves legendary head coach Bill Belichick out in the cold somewhat. The Falcons had been the only team to interview Belichick since he departed New England, which means Darth Hoodie could be preparing to sit out the 2024 campaign and return with a vengeance in 2025.

The only remaining head coaching vacancies lie with the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks.

Morris' history on both sides of the ball will only help Falcons

Atlanta needed a coach who could develop talent at every position

Morris filled in as Atlanta's interim head coach when Dan Quinn was fired early on in the 2020 season, and despite going 4-7, he was a popular name in the locker room. But instead of a promotion like the one the Las Vegas Raiders recently gave Antonio Pierce, he headed to Los Angeles for a few years.

In that time, his defenses never allowed more than 22.6 points per game (in fact, they were remarkably consistent, allowing between 21.9 points and 22.6 points per game in all three seasons). His energy and motivational skills translated well with the Rams and earned him plenty of praise from players and staff alike, including head coach Sean McVay:

He's a great leader. He elevates people and situations that he's a part of and I think that's the greatest sign of leadership. We always talk about trying to help guys reach and realize their highest potential. I think we're seeing a lot of growth and development from a lot of people that he has an influence on.

Morris is walking into a fascinating situation in Atlanta, who are coming off of three consecutive 7-10 seasons under Arthur Smith.

The team is loaded with skill position talent, featuring previous top ten draft picks Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson. The defense isn't quite as talent-laden, but the Falcons do have Pro Bowler Grady Jarret and a pair of former Second-Team All-Pro defensive backs in safety Jessie Bates and cornerback A.J. Terrell leading the way.

Morris has run a base 3-4 scheme out of Los Angeles over the past three years, which is a far cry from the 4-3 base defense the Falcons have tended to run. That being said, Morris always demanded versatility out of his outside linebacking crew, with players like Leonard Floyd and Terrell Lewis dropping into coverage as much as any pass-rushers in the league.

That should allow for a smoother transition to Atlanta, whether he molds his scheme around the in-house talent or asks the players to adapt to his scheme.

On offense, Morris has defaulted to West Coast concepts in the past, though he'll likely be open to trying some new things out depending on which quarterback he chooses as the Falcons' starter for next season. Regardless of the scheme, fans will want to see Morris using his stars early and often, something that Smith repeatedly failed to do.

The story on Morris as he returns to the Falcons is that he's a true leader of men. He was instrumental in the Rams' Super Bowl run a few years back, and he's had plenty of experience managing superstar talents and personalities while coaching Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and others.

In a wide-open division, the Falcons have given themselves a leg up on the competition by bringing Morris back to town.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Source: Adam Schefter