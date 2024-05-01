Highlights Boston Scott signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams to join their backfield.

Scott has been effective as a runner and pass-catcher, especially against the New York Giants.

With his skills, Scott will provide a valuable complement to the Rams' Pro Bowl running back and new draft pick.

Over the course of his first six years with the Philadelphia Eagles, Boston Scott has been a threat to score anytime he touched the ball, but the running back will now be taking his talents to Los Angeles and joining the Rams. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports:

Former Eagles running back Boston Scott reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. Rams backfield now boasts Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and Scott, amongst others.

The Rams have been busy when it comes to the backfield over the past week, adding players to slot behind Pro Bowler Kyren Williams. In last week's NFL Draft, the team also added Blake Corum, who had starred at the University of Michigan.

Scott is A Dangerous Weapon Out of the Backfield

The running back has flashed in limited opportunities

Scott was initially drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, but signed with the Eagles after being waived. Despite being one of the shorter running backs in the league at 5'6", Scott has used his stout 203-pound frame and 4.4 speed to put pressure on defenses.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Scott has regularly elevated his game during the playoffs and has a career 5.5 yards per carry average in 8 career postseason contests.

The running back has seen less action with the Eagles over the last few seasons than he did earlier in his career. He has still been effective when called upon, though, with a career yards-per-carry average of 4.3 yards. He also does damage as a pass catcher with 90 career receptions and 8.0 yards per reception and just two career drops.

Boston Scott Career Vs. Giants Category Total Games 10 Rushing Attempts 90 Rushing Yards 422 Receptions 17 Receiving Yards 222 Total Touchdowns 10

Scott was always at his best when the Eagles played the rival New York Giants. The running back has scored a total of 17 touchdowns during his NFL career, and 10 of them have come in games against Big Blue. His 42.2 rushing yards per game mark against Big Blue also represents his highest average against any team he's played more than once by a large margin.

Scott should slot in nicely as a complement to star running back Kyren Williams and new pick Blake Corum. Williams and Corum can both catch the ball but are better suited for work on first and second down. Scott will provide a fine safety valve for Matthew Stafford.

