A 'well-connected' report has emerged following rumours of a meeting between CM Punk and WWE, where a sensational comeback was said to have been discussed.

It’s been just over two months since Punk was officially let go from AEW following an internal investigation into his second backstage altercation during his tenure, this time involving Jack Perry as a dispute over the use of real glass in a Collision segment spilled over into a physical confrontation between them during All In at Wembley Stadium.

Many viewers were disappointed with Punk’s actions, not least because the incident ended his stint working under Tony Khan just two years after he had made a groundbreaking return to wrestling in 2021. In response to the news of his AEW departure, a lot of people were worried that the 'Straight Edge Saviour' would resume his hiatus from the ring which lasted seven years, however speculation is mounting regarding a comeback to WWE.

Fans want to see CM Punk return to WWE at Survivor Series

Since CM Punk is now a free agent, it’s no surprise that fans are asking the question around a WWE return, but the rumours are fuelled further by the fact that the company are holding their 37th annual Survivor Series event in Chicago, Illinois, which is famously the home state of the former World Heavyweight Champion.

For a long time, the idea of the 45-year-old returning wasn’t backed up by many reliable outlets, yet, on the November 4, BWE set the internet alight when he tweeted that CM Punk was set for a meeting with WWE’s board members. In fact, the usually reliable account went as far as to say that the backstage feeling in the company is that he'd be returning, despite it not being a done deal.

CM Punk was recently scheduled for a call with few board members. Backstage feeling is its happening. Doesn’t mean its done. I am waiting for the follow up on the call. It should be the last step before things go down.

CM Punk apparently didn't meet with WWE officials

However, on the other hand, Ibou of WrestlePurists quoted an aggregation of BWE’s initial report by stating that he himself has heard from sources close to Punk’s camp which deny that any such call with WWE officials has taken place. To add credence to his comments, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that Ibou is 'well-connected' on the matter of Punk's comeback.

I really hate to burst people’s bubbles, but I reached out to sources that would know on CM Punk’s side, and they deny that this situation has taken place. As of today, CM Punk returning to WWE at Survivor Series specifically is not set to happen.

Interestingly, Ibou specifies that a CM Punk WWE return is not set for Survivor Series, without mention of any other Premium Live Event. When it comes to surprises, the Royal Rumble is perhaps the most famous pay-per-view for stars to reintroduce themselves to the fans, so it’s possible that viewers could see the two-time AEW Champion come back on the January 27 if it doesn’t happen in three weeks time.

However, reports have stated that WWE outright 'turned down' an offer from CM Punk's camp for a return, with it being claimed that the decision was made by Triple H, Vince McMahon and Nick Khan as a united front.

Yet, there’s no denying that Survivor Series in Chicago is the most fitting occasion for CM Punk to make his first appearance in the company in just under a decade should they agree a deal. Regardless of what comes out, there will surely be lots of his supporters watching WWE’s next Premium Live Event in hope of seeing the Voice of The Voiceless re-emerge.

As always, as more comes out about the likelihood of CM Punk going back to WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.