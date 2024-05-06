Highlights The Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL by drafting QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Free agent addition Kirk Cousins was blindsided by the pick after the Falcons signed him to a $180M deal to be the starter.

Cousins left the Minnesota Vikings due to their QB draft plan, which could lead to a rocky relationship with the Falcons.

For the first seven picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, things mostly went to scratch.

Three quarterbacks were drafted in the top three picks, which was followed by oscillating picks of wide receivers and offensive tackles. Then, the Atlanta Falcons came on the board, with many expecting them to pick the first defensive player of the night at No. 8 overall.

So much for that. Atlanta stunned the NFL world by drafting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., which was particularly surprising since Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was still on the board.

The reaction to the trade was divisive, especially given that the team just signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal (with $100 million guaranteed). Cousins himself admitted to being blindsided by the pick after the first round ended.

Now, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has revealed the reason that Cousins left the Minnesota Vikings in the first place: the team transparently told Cousins they planned on taking a quarterback in the first round of the draft (which they did end up doing, selecting McCarthy 10th overall).

It's all the more reason to believe that Cousins and the Falcons' relationship may be souring before it ever really begins. New head coach Raheem Morris may be known for his ability to manage large personalities and unite a team, but this situation could prove untenable if Cousins struggles early on while recovering from an Achilles tear he suffered last season.

An Awkward Situation Could Be On The Horizon For Atlanta

The 24-year-old Penix is one of the most pro-ready QBs from his draft class

Another reason that Breer cites for Cousins' desire to leave Minneapolis was the Vikings' unwillingness to guarantee a second year on a new deal.

In conjunction with their desire to draft a QB, Cousins realized that any deal with Minnesota would effectively play out like a one-year contract. As such, he elected to sign with the Falcons early on in free agency, as the team was preparing to move on from incumbent starter Desmond Ridder (whom they eventually traded to the Arizona Cardinals).

As long as Cousins is healthy next season, he'll be the starter moving forward. It's possible that Penix could fill in as the starter while Cousins is on the mend, but more likely, his selection portends Atlanta's desire to line up their offensive timeline. What's unique about the Falcons' roster construction is that the majority of their starters are veterans with years of experience, but their offensive core is entirely players in their early and mid-20s.

Age of Falcons' Skill Position Players Player Position Age (Years) Bijan Robinson RB 22 Tyler Allgeier RB 23 Drake London WR 22 Darnell Mooney WR 26 Kyle Pitts TE 23

The Falcons' braintrust has gone on record claiming their desire to follow the "Green Bay Packers model", in which a first-round QB sits behind an accomplished veteran for the majority of his rookie-scale contract before taking over once the veteran has left town.

It worked well enough for the Packers and Jordan Love last season, who exploded onto the scene last year with 4159 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. He also led Green Bay to a playoff victory and fell just short of beating the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Of course, the difference here is that Love sat for three years and then took over the starting gig at 24 years old. Penix will turn 24 this week (on May 8). Penix is a far more complete prospect now than Love was at the time of his drafting, and one could argue he simply needs reps at this point after missing so many games due to injury in college.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kirk Cousins was on fire before getting hurt last year. Through the first three games of the 2023 NFL season, Cousins was on pace to record 6,018 passing yards, 51 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions.

What that means for Cousins and Penix going forward is anyone's guess, though it could lead to an awkward situation in the QB room if Penix is ready to take over the reins of the offense sooner than expected. Still, it's a good problem to have, and a marked improvement for a franchise that's been searching for an answer at the game's most important position since trading away Matt Ryan.

