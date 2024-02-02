Highlights The Saints are looking to hire 49ers' passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator.

Teams who have lured coaches away from the San Francisco 49ers over the last few seasons have largely been happy with their decisions, and the New Orleans Saints could be next in line.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints are attempting to hire Klint Kubiak, the 49ers passing game coordinator, to fill their vacant offensive coordinator job.

Kubiak first started working in the NFL in 2013 as the Minnesota Vikings offensive quality control coach. He is the son of Gary Kubiak, a well-respected offensive coordinator and head coach best known for his time with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

Gary won three Super Bowls as an assistant coach in San Francisco and Denver in the 1990s before winning another one as the Broncos' head coach in 2015.

Kubiak ran one of the league's best passing attacks

The 49ers rode their offensive success to the Super Bowl

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Kubiak has worked in various roles for several different teams. His first big NFL gig came coaching Minnesota's QBs in 2019 and 2020 before earning a promotion to offensive coordinator in 2021.

The team finished 12th in total offense, first in INT rate, and fifth in passer rating, but after the Vikings fired head coach Mike Zimmer, Kubiak was let go along with many of Zimmer's other staffers.

After spending a season with Nathaniel Hackett in Denver in 2022, Kubiak moved to the 49ers for the 2023 season. He did quite an impressive job as passing coordinator.

The Niners were fourth in the league in passing yards, second in passing TDs, and first in yards per attempt by a full yards. Kubiak improved the passing attack across the board when compared with the 2022 season.

49ers Passing Stats: 2023 vs. 2022 Category 2023 2022 Completion % 68.4 (3rd) 66.0 (T-10th) Yards 4,384 (4th) 3.856 (13th) TDs 33 (2nd) 30 (T-4th) Rating 110.2 (1st) 102.3 (2nd) Yards/Attempt 9.3 (1st) 7.9 (4th)

The Saints brought in Derek Carr as their quarterback for the 2023 campaign and their passing attack was slightly above average. The team finished 11th in passing yards per game, seventh in completion percentage, and tied for eighth in passing touchdowns.

While Carr isn't exactly the most exciting option under center, he can get the job done, and there are tons of intriguing weapons for him and Kubiak to play with, including wideouts Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave, tight end Juwan Johnson, and running back Alvin Kamara, who all offer skill sets tailor-made for a Shanahan-McVay-type offensive scheme.

There is room for improvement, though, as the Saints were a conservative passing attack, finishing 17th in yards per attempt, while Carr was in the bottom half of the league in terms of air yards per completion. That is where the interest in Kubiak comes into play. If the Saints hire Kubiak, the move would have to come after the Super Bowl comes to an end.

