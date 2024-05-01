Highlights The Seattle Seahawks released Jamal Adams in March.

After his release, the two sides have reportedly remained in contact.

GM John Schneider and the Seahawks are open to Adams' return, hinting at his potential as a linebacker.

Before the 2020 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks knew they had to beef up their secondary. Jamal Adams was one of the best safeties in the league at the time, and Seattle figured he might be a good fit.

They acquired him from the New York Jets, and hoped he could transform their defense. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. Adams was often injured during his time in Seattle, and was cut in March for cap space reasons.

Adams wasn't bad, but he wasn't worth the hefty price the Seahawks had to give up for him. He struggled to stay on the field, and when he was, he just didn't play at the same level as he did in New York, where he was a two-time All-Pro. Those reasons caused him to become a cap casualty along with Seattle's other starting safety, Quandre Diggs.

The Seahawks aren't against the idea of a reunion with the former Jet, though, as their general manager, John Schneider, claimed "the door remained open for his return" when Adams was released.

That still seems to be ringing true, as the Seahawks haven't burned any bridges just yet, with Schneider telling Seattle Times' Bob Condotta that while the reunion may be unlikely, if it were to happen, the 6'1", 213-pound Adams would be coming on to play weakside linebacker rather than safety:

When we acquired him that’s what we were thinking, he was a WILL [weakside] linebacker.

Seattle is currently in win-now mode as they try to maximize their potential with Geno Smith and the new regime, so they obviously need to consider any chance to upgrade. Adams hadn't played up to par on his previous contract, but Seattle now has a chance to bring him back on a much cheaper deal.

Jamal Adams' Time in Seattle Has Been Rocky

The safety's tenure in the Emerald City was littered with injuries and unfulfilled potential

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

That old contract he had was not cheap at all. It was signed back in 2021, and Adams made $46.4 million on that deal before being cut. In his four seasons with the Seahawks, Adams played in only 34 games, and missed 16 of 17 games in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in Week 1.

Jamal Adams Statistics With Seahawks Year Interceptions Passes Defended Tackles Tackles for Loss 2020* 0 3 83 11 2021 2 5 87 4 2023 0 2 48 7 *Made Second-Team All-Pro

The 2022 season is left off of that table because of his aforementioned injury. However, one thing is clear: Jamal Adams just has not been able to stay on the field. It's something that's caused frustration for Seahawks fans, and it was one of the biggest reasons for his release. Still, Schneider wanted to defend the team's decision to trade for him:

He came in here, our coaches did a great job with him, he had 9.5 sacks [in 2020], goes to the Pro Bowl, is completely disruptive...He comes back the next year, he’s having a good season, gets hurt. Then he gets hurt again [in the first game in 2022 against Denver] — like really, really bad injury. So I feel bad for him.

Injury history has been the main reason for Adams' inconsistencies, but he still has a lot of talent, and at 28, he's still in his prime as a LB/Safety. When he's healthy he's shown the ability to make an impact on the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jamal Adams is a unique specimen in NFL history: in his first season with the Seahawks in 2020, he racked up 9.5 sacks, which is an NFL record for a defensive back, while his 11 TFLs rank 4th all-time. He was nearly as good in his final year in New York in 2019, putting up 6.5 sacks (T-6th-most among DBs all-time) and 10 more TFLs (T-8th).

The linebacker role could end up fitting Adams much better. He does everything well that you would typically want your linebackers to do. He plays strong and physical, can read running schemes, and always puts himself near the ball.

Adams has struggled a bit against the pass before, and it's gotten a bit worse as his career has gone on, so a move to linebacker would mitigate those issues significantly. Still, it's not due to a lack of effort, and Schneider seems well aware of that:

It was a rough year for him… I’m sure Jamal would tell you guys it was hard for him. He fought his tail off to get back. He was constantly trying to be out there, trying to be active and working with the coaching staff, working with the trainers, strength and conditioning guys. I would expect him to be much healthier next year, yes.

All in all, there are a couple of signs pointing to a return here. The Seahawks have some decent linebackers, but they could still stand to upgrade, and are a little thin at the position anyway after leading tackler Bobby Wagner's departure in free agency.

Their GM has been vocal in support of Adams ever since he was released, and the two sides have remained in communication. While nothing is set in stone, the groundwork for a reunion seems to have been installed, even if the possibility does remain an unlikely one.

Source: The Seattle Times

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.