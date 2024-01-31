Highlights The Seattle Seahawks have hired Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, according to sources.

Macdonald, a former defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, has agreed to a six-year deal.

Under Macdonald's leadership, the Ravens' defense improved in both scoring and total defense rankings in 2022 and 2023.

The Seattle Seahawks job is off the board.

After a lengthy search for the man to succeed the legendary Pete Carroll as the Seahawks' head coach, the organization has landed on their man, as they are expected to hire former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to take on the role, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

According to Pelissero, the Seahawks are in it for the long haul with the 36-year-old Macdonald, as they have reportedly agreed to a six-year deal with their new head coach.

Macdonald will be youngest HC in NFL

Seahawks saw Macdonald's defensive prowess first hand during 2023 loss to Ravens

Macdonald, at 36 years old, is now the youngest head coach in the NFL. The Georgia alum's first NFL job came when he worked for the Ravens as an assistant coach from 2014-2020, taking on various roles, including defensive backs coach and linebackers coach.

Subsequently, he worked under new Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh as his defensive coordinator at Michigan in 2021.

Most recently, he helmed the Ravens' defense during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. Baltimore finished third (18.5) in scoring defense and tied for ninth in total defense (324.3) in his first year on the job. He improved on that in 2023, finishing as the number one scoring defense (16.5) and the sixth-best in terms of total defense (301.4).

During their impressive run in 2023, Macdonald's defense also led the league in sacks (60) and takeaways (31), making them the first defense ever to lead the NFL in sacks, takeaways, and points allowed in the same campaign. The team held opponents to fewer than 200 yards on two occasions in 2023, one of which came against Macdonald's new team in Seattle.

Ravens Defense With & W/o Macdonald Category 2021 Ravens 2022-2023 Ravens Points/Game 23.1 (19th) 17.5 (2nd) Yards/Game 363.4 (25th) 312.8 (7th) Pass Yards/Game 278.9 (32nd) 212.1 (9th) Rush Yards/Game 84.5 (1st) 100.8 (5th) Yards/Play 6.0 (32nd) 4.9 (4th) Sacks 34 (T-22nd) 108 (3rd) Takeaways 15 (T-29th) 56 (4th)

The 151 yards they allowed to the Seahawks in that Week 9 matchup were the ninth-fewest in the NFL all season. The half dozen first downs they gave up that day are also tied for the fewest, and the 28 rushing yards the Ravens gave up were tied for sixth-fewest during the 2023 campaign.

Clearly, this defensive masterclass made the Seattle brass' ears perk up, as they eschewed more established options to go with Macdonald. Considering Seattle had the second-worst run defense in the NFL, they certainly took note of Macdonald's ability to completely shut down the Seahawks' own rushing attack that day.

It's pretty clear why the Seahawks wanted a defensive-minded guy to be their next sideline boss: their defense was atrocious in 2023. Apart from the exciting CB pair that includes 'Riq Woolen and rookie Pro Bowler Devon Witherspoon, there wasn't much to write home about regarding their defense.

They finished 25th in scoring defense and 30th in total defense in 2023. They've also allowed more yards than any team in the league over the last two seasons. But they shouldn't worry, because Macdonald already showed he knows how to turn an awful defense around—he just did it in Baltimore.

The Washington Commanders are now the only team in the NFL without a head coach. Their search continues with a rapidly dwindling range of options, though veterans Dan Quinn and Mike Vrabel are still on the market.

