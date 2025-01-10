Newcastle do not have a buy-back clause for Nottingham Forest star Eliot Anderson or Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh, according to the Daily Mail.

After a very impressive start to the season from Anderson in particular, fans have been wondering if the North East club have the option to re-sign their academy graduate, but that has now been dismissed.

Having sold both players in the summer for big fees in order to comply with PSR regulations, Newcastle fans were hoping they would be able to bring back the players they reluctantly sold, to help boost their push for European football under Eddie Howe.

Anderson was signed by Nottingham Forest for around £35 million, with Odysseas Vlachodimos moving in the opposite direction for £20 million, whilst Minteh was signed by Brighton for £33 million. Both deals were not ones Newcastle wanted to do, but they were forced into the moves to prevent a points deduction.

With Miguel Almiron struggling for form, and Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon preferring to play on the left, Jacob Murphy remains Newcastle's only real option for the right-wing, which would make a return for Minteh ideal. It has been reported that Bryan Mbeumo is considered a "dream target" for the position, but the financial demands of Brentford make a deal unlikely.

Why Newcastle Want to Bring Back the duo

Anderson in particular has been on fire

There remains a sense of regret among Newcastle's staff and players about the departure of Anderson, due to how good he has been for Nottingham Forest. At the City Ground, he has been one of the standout players in a memorable campaign. Forest currently sit in third, and are on course to qualify for the Champions League, with Anderson at the heartbeat of their midfield.

As previously mentioned, with Newcastle's lack of depth in attack, Minteh would be the perfect sort of player for Newcastle to bring in, again. With just two league goals so far this season, his output hasn't been too good, but his attributes represent an outstanding footballer. With pace, flair and skill, and just 20 years old, he is a very talented player, with a massive future.

Both Anderson and Minteh are top players, with very bright futures, but these futures certainly don't lie at St James' Park anymore.

Elliot Anderson Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 19 Assists 5 Tackles per 90 2.5 Key passes per 90 1.4

All statistics correct via WhoScored- as of 10/01/2025.