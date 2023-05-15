Daniel Ricciardo is not in the frame to replace Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri currently, contrary to recent speculation, as per a report from ESPN.

The Aussie is having a year away from F1, after a couple of difficult seasons with McLaren, and is back in the Red Bull fold with him on their books as a third driver and ambassador.

He seems to be enjoying his time with the team, too, with him on the ground at the Australian Grand Prix and the Miami Grand Prix in recent weeks, whilst further appearances are already scheduled for the rest of the season.

He has already hinted that he would like to get back onto the grid for 2024, too, but it remains to be seen if he can achieve exactly that - especially as he only wants to make a return if it is with a front-running team.

Rumours had been saying, meanwhile, that he might potentially make an early return with AlphaTauri during this season, coming in as a replacement for Nyck de Vries, but those claims are reportedly wide of the mark.

Indeed, a recent report from ESPN has said that Ricciardo is not currently being lined up as a surprise replacement for the Dutchman, and instead De Vries has a stay of execution as he tries to get his F1 campaign going.

The report reveals that, though senior Red Bull figures are not currently happy with the Dutchman's showing so far this season, they are going to give him a few more races to start turning things around before thinking about a change.

De Vries isn't helped by the fact that Yuki Tsunoda is getting absolutely everything out of the AlphaTauri package on the other side of the garage, meanwhile, and he'll be all too aware that the likes of Dr Helmut Marko will be scrutinising his every turn as F1 embarks on its first triple-header of the season.

After a week off, F1 heads to Imola this weekend, which is just up the road from AlphaTauri's HQ in Faenza, and they'll be keener than ever to try and get a positive result after severe storms and floods hit the Emilia Romagna region in Italy, where the track is based.

The status of the race this weekend is currently intact, but there is a chance that inclement weather could hit over the course of the event, as it did in both 2021 and 2022.