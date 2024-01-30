This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is expected to be hired as the Steelers' new offensive coordinator.

Smith had success as the Titans' offensive coordinator before his tenure in Atlanta.

The Steelers hope Smith can improve their struggling offense and maximize the potential of QB Kenny Pickett and their talented skill position players.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made up their mind.

One of the last few vacant offensive coordinator jobs is about to be snatched up, as the Steelers are expected to hire former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as their new OC, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Smith had served as the head coach of the Falcons from 2021-2023, notching three straight 7-10 seasons. He became the first coach to be handed his walking papers barely an hour into 2024's Black Monday.

Smith had previously worked on the Tennessee Titans staff in various roles from 2011-2020, most recently as the offensive coordinator from 2019-2020.

The Steelers have fielded one of the worst offenses in football over the past half-decade, and they will be hoping that Smith can right the ship and find a way to maximize QB Kenny Pickett's potential while also making good use of the bevy of talented skill position players at his disposal.

Source: Tom Pelissero