Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers have released starting center Mason Cole after a disappointing 2023 season.

After cutting Cole and right tackle Chukwuma Okarafor, the team must spend the offseason upgrading the offensive line.

The team could look to sign a top-flight free agent or use the 20th pick in the draft on a top offensive line prospect.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having an active offseason.

The team already released quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, punter Pressley Harvin III, and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor earlier in the offseason, and now they're adding starting center Mason Cole to that group, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cole started all 34 regular season games for Pittsburgh over the last two years, as well as their one playoff game against the Buffalo Bills this past season. He posted a disappointing 57.3 PFF grade in 2023, and he allowed two sacks (t-21st among all centers) and was tagged for four penalties (t-23rd) during the campaign.

Now down two of their starting offensive linemen, the Steelers will head into the meat of the offseason with a clear plan to upgrade the blocking unit in front of Kenny Pickett.

Related Kenny Pickett's time as the Steelers' QB could be coming to an end The Steelers' former first-round draft pick has been a game manager at best since taking the reins. Is it too late for Pickett to turn things around?

Steelers' draft plans are becoming more clear

Pittsburgh has also freed up about $25 million in cap room

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

As things stand, the Steelers currently have three players penciled into their starting offensive line next year: right guard James Daniels, left guard Isaac Seumalo, and left tackle Broderick Jones (though he played mostly at right tackle as a rookie).

They also have some solid depth in tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard Nate Herbig, but what remains true is that they need to fill their center and right tackle spots with Cole and Okorafor off the roster.

With their four cuts, the team has gone from more than $16 million over the salary cap to roughly $8.5 million under it. There will surely be more money freed up via contract restructures (T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick all have cap hits over $20 million for next season), and the Steelers will surely have the funds to pursue one of the better offensive linemen on the free agent market (Tyron Smith? Cody Whitehair?), though it's more in their nature to target premium positions in the draft.

Joe Alt and Olumuyiwa Fashanu are too high on draft boards for Pittsburgh to nab, barring a dramatic trade up, but this is one of the strongest OT draft classes in recent years, and the following prospects should all be within range of their first pick at 20th overall:

Troy Fautanu, Guard (Washington)

Taliese Fuaga, Tackle (Oregon State)

Amarius Mims, Tackle (Georgia)

JC Latham, Tackle (Alabama)

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center (Oregon)

Zach Frazier, Center (West Virginia)

The team has also been a popular mock draft landing spot for cornerbacks, including Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo and Cooper DeJean of Iowa. With as many needs as the Steelers have—offensive line, cornerback, inside linebacker, wide receiver, and quarterback top the list—it's likely the organization will select the best prospect available and attack specific positions later in the draft.

Regardless of how they do it, the Steelers need to spend significant resources upgrading their offensive line this offseason. Whoever their starting quarterback in 2024 is—be it Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Russell Wilson, or some other veteran or a rookie—will be thankful for it.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.