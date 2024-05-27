Highlights The Suns showed interest in trading for Pacers guard T.J. McConnell.

McConnell's underrated play helped lead the Pacers to success.

The Suns have an evident need for a true point guard to maximize their offensive talent.

The Indiana Pacers have made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals. At the moment, the team's odds of advancing appear slim, as they trail the Boston Celtics 3-0. Regardless, the success is an encouraging sign for the future of the organization, as they continue to build around 24-year-old franchise cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton .

At the trade deadline, the Pacers elected to be aggressive, acquiring All-Star forward Pascal Siakam . In addition, they elected to hold onto veteran contributors Myles Turner and T.J. McConnell. All three players have been critical to their postseason success.

McConnell, in particular, has been an underrated asset. His elite passing and on-ball defense allow him to make a big impact in his limited role. This season, he recorded an assist percentage of 41.8, which was the fifth-highest in the NBA (minimum 1200 minutes). His steal percentage of 2.6 was tied for eighth in the NBA (minimum 1200 minutes).

Retaining him was a bold move. He is 31 years old, and his playmaking ability is not a huge need with Haliburton on the roster. McConnell certainly would be coveted by a number of teams; one of those being the Phoenix Suns.

According to Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, McConnell drew trade inquiries from the Suns "throughout this past season":

"He has one year remaining beyond this season on his current deal, an attractive salary as league executives view McConnell as one of the best reserves in the league. His value contract, in addition to his endless battery, most notably drew trade inquiries from the Phoenix Suns throughout this past season, league sources told Yahoo Sports."

Suns Struggled Without a Traditional Point Guard

Phoenix's interest in McConnell is no surprise. Despite the presence of Kevin Durant , Devin Booker , and Bradley Beal , the Suns' offense finished only ninth in the league in offensive rating (117.6). That number is respectable, yet underwhelming considering the talent on the roster.

One glaring issue was the lack of a true point guard. The organization deployed Booker in the lead guard role. He logged a staggering 91 percent of his minutes at point guard, per Basketball Reference. The results were not great. As a team, the Suns were 12th in assists (27.0) and 25th in turnovers (14.9).

A reliable floor general could help maximize the offensive talent in Phoenix. This offseason, they should be aggressive in their point guard market.

The Pacers do not appear eager to move on from McConnell, but his $9.6 million salary makes him appealing to the Suns as an over-the-apron team.

Unfortunately, the Suns' trade options are limited due to cap restrictions. In order for a deal to be legal, they would have to move one of Durant, Booker, Beal, Jusuf Nurkic, or Grayson Allen. The "Big 3" are clearly off the table, and Allen is not eligible to be traded until October 16th. So, any potential package would have to include Nurkic, who is on an undesirable two-year, $37.5 million contract. In terms of draft capital, the Suns can only offer the Pacers two protected second-round picks. If the Pacers ever elected to trade McConnell, they could likely find a better offer elsewhere.

As a result, Phoenix could target some of the buy-low free agent point guards on the market, such as Dennis Smith Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, and Basketball Reference.