Highlights LA Knight and Cody Rhodes are consistently among the top merchandise sellers for WWE, both online and at live events.

The Bloodline is a popular group whose merchandise sells well, even after their split. Roman Reigns, despite being a top heel, also remains a top merchandise mover.

Generic WWE-branded merchandise, such as tour shirts and champion belts, continues to be a top seller at live events too.

New information has emerged on WWE's top merchandise sellers right now

GIVEMESPORT previously covered that LA Knight was the top merchandise seller for WWE in July based on online sales.

Now, a new report has revealed information on the top merchandise sellers at WWE's live events, with Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline and Knight once again among the top choices of merch for WWE fans in attendance.

Who are the top merchandise sellers at WWE Live Events?

Unsurprisingly, the talents featured in the most prominent and popular storylines on WWE television, as well as stars with the most buzz online, are among the top merchandise sellers at WWE live events, the new report from Fightful has revealed.

Merchandise featuring "The Bloodline" has proved to be a top merchandise seller for the WWE since the inception of the group.

Now that The Bloodline have split, the members of the group are still proving to be top merchandise movers. Despite being a top heel, Roman Reigns is the face of the WWE and still moves plenty of gear, often dominating merchandise sales.

Individual merchandise for The Usos since The Bloodline dissension has also been doing very well at WWE Live events.

WWE has also recently launched a merchandise line for Solo Sikoa but it is currently unknown how he is fairing in individual sales.

Outside of The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes is absolutely dominating merchandise sales.

Cody's recognisable brand of merchandise, as well as him well on his way to being the top popular babyface in the WWE, all contribute to his popularity at WWE live events.

Cody's shirts, signature weight belts and other merchandise continue to bring in plenty of profit for the WWE. Cody was also a top merch mover during his time in AEW and on the Independent scene before his WWE return.

The loveable LA Knight, who has been rising to unseen heights of popularity as of late, also continues to be a top merchandise mover. LA Knight topped the digital sales in the month of July, and remains a popular merch mover at live events.

However, Fightful also noted that there has been concern in the WWE that the company doesn't have enough LA Knight merch on sale at the events, with calls to have him featured more due to his gear selling out.

Generic WWE-branded merchandise continues to prove to be a top seller at live events. These include tour shirts, posters, toy and replica championship belts and pre-autographed photographs.

Latest news on WWE's top merchandise sellers

Cody Rhodes is currently riding a new wave of momentum, fresh after his victory over WWE legend Brock Lesnar after a gruelling match at SummerSlam.

Rhodes is still the top pick to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40 in 2024 as of this writing.

Speaking of Reigns, "The Tribal Chief" is currently suffering from an unknown injury, presumably suffered during his match with Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

Reigns is currently not set to miss any time, likely due to his current spot on the roster not requiring him to wrestle every week.

Despite Jey Uso publically "quitting" the WWE last week on SmackDown, Jey is not injured, and this is all part of WWE's plan for the ongoing Bloodline storyline and more will be revealed regarding the future match between Jimmy and Jey uso in the coming weeks.

There has been talks of saving the "Battle of the Brothers" match for WrestleMania 40, but it is currently unknown if WWE will actually wait that long.

LA Knight recently made a surprise appearance on Raw to begin a program with WWE veteran, The Miz.

This was WWE reportedly 'testing the waters' on Knight's popularity outside of the SmackDown brand. Knight was very well received by the fans of the red brand. There have been talks of LA Knight's push 'to the moon' coming very soon.

