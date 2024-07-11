This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights

  • Jamal Adams has signed with the Tennessee Titans after spending much longer on the open market than most would have expected.
  • Adams is a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro who previously played for the Seahawks and Jets.
  • He was drafted sixth overall by the Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jamal Adams has landed.

The seven-year veteran was one of a handful of former Pro Bowlers still puttering around on the open market, but he has now found his new home with the Tennessee Titans, according to Turron Davenport.

Adams, a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, spent the last four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after suiting up for the New York Jets from 2017-2020 after the latter took him No. 6 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Source: Turron Davenport

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

NFL FA Pro Bowl
