- Jamal Adams has signed with the Tennessee Titans after spending much longer on the open market than most would have expected.
- Adams is a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro who previously played for the Seahawks and Jets.
- He was drafted sixth overall by the Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Jamal Adams has landed.
The seven-year veteran was one of a handful of former Pro Bowlers still puttering around on the open market, but he has now found his new home with the Tennessee Titans, according to Turron Davenport.
Adams, a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, spent the last four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after suiting up for the New York Jets from 2017-2020 after the latter took him No. 6 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.
