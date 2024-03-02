Highlights The Dallas Cowboys and left tackle Tyron Smith are unlikely to reunite this offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

There are many factors surrounding the decision, including future contract commitments and Smith never having experienced free agency.

One AFC South team could be in contention for Smith's services despite already having a highly-paid tackle on the roster.

After 12 years, the Dallas Cowboys and one of its franchise stalwarts are headed for divorce.

Saturday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that left tackle Tyron Smith, an eight-time Pro-Bowler, will enter free agency and is "unlikely to return to Dallas", according to sources. Rapoport added that Smith, 33, will be "highly coveted" on the open market.

Smith returned to form in 2023

Dallas' future commitments limited their financial flexibility

Prior to 2023, Smith had a Pro-Bowl season sandwiched between two seasons where he played just two and four games, respectively. Despite not returning to the Pro Bowl last year, he found the fountain of youth. Smith earned an overall grade of 83.7 from Pro Football Focus—fourth-best among tackles—and made an All-Pro team for the fifth time in his illustrious career.

This renaissance performance led many to believe Jerry Jones would be unable to part ways with Smith, especially at Spotrac's projected market valuation of $7.4 million on a one-year deal. But Smith made it clear earlier this offseason he wasn't going to just ride off into the sunset. He proved he can still play at a top-notch level in 2023, and likely wants a contract reflecting his legendary stature.

At this moment, such a pact doesn't make sense for the Cowboys. Smith is their top pending free agent, but not their utmost priority. Dallas has extensions for both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb coming down the pipeline quickly and can begin negotiations with defensive megastar Micah Parsons for an extension of his own when the new league year begins.

Tyron Smith 2023 Tackle Ranks Category Smith Rank PFF Overall Grade 83.7 4th Pass Block Grade 89.3 1st Run Block Grade 68.4 29th Pass Block Efficiency 97.9 5th Penalties 3 T-5th Sacks Allowed 3 T-9th Pressures Allowed 21 3rd

Smith, GIVEMESPORT's top available offensive lineman in this free agent cycle, has always been tied to the Cowboys since entering the league in 2011 as their first-round pick (ninth overall). Dallas exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal in April 2014, then inked him to an eight-year, $97.6 million extension three months later.

Smith, who restructured his contract on six different occasions with Dallas, has always been team-oriented. It's possible he just wants to experience a taste of the chaos the open market provides, even if the Cowboys made an alluring offer.

This offseason also seems to be his last chance to sign a more lucrative deal. He's two years younger than Trent Williams, who signed a contract averaging more than $23 million per season three years ago. Smith's average annual value doesn't seem likely to rival that number, but you never truly know what will happen in free agency.

A dark horse contender for Smith?

Jaguars could use an upgrade on Trevor Lawrence's blindside

One team to keep an eye on regarding Smith is the Jacksonville Jaguars. General manager Trent Baalke could save $16 million in cap space by cutting current left tackle Cam Robinson—PFF's 46th-ranked tackle in 2023—and allocate a large chunk of that amount toward getting Smith to Duval County.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since entering the league in 2021, Trevor Lawrence is tied for the second-shortest average pocket time per dropback, at just 2.3 seconds.

Baalke has already stated he intends on having Robinson on the roster in 2024, but Smith's availability may change those plans. The Jags took two steps back last year after a surprising 2022 campaign and need all hands on deck if they hope to emerge from a suddenly-competitive AFC South in 2024.

