Despite rumors stating otherwise, the Minnesota Vikings were apparently never truly entertaining the thought of shipping wide receiver Justin Jefferson out of town.

On his latest episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast, ESPN's primary football insider revealed a number of teams tried to beef up their receiving corps by adding the now highest-paid non-QB in league history via trade before the 2024 NFL Draft. However, according to Schefter, Vikings general manager Kwasi Adofo-Mensah expressed zero interest in dealing away his prized offensive possession.

Every team that called the Vikings before the draft was told, 'We're not trading him.' The conversations went nowhere with anybody.

In the podcast, Schefter claims the three franchises who attempted to convince Minnesota to part with Jefferson were the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and -- perhaps most surprisingly -- the San Francisco 49ers. All three are anticipated playoff contenders.

What Is San Francisco's Plan For Brandon Aiyuk?

Will he stay, or will he go?

Seeing the Colts and Jets approach the Vikings about the price to acquire Jefferson isn't surprising. Before they both added talented rookie receivers on day two of the draft, they needed someone beyond Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs in Indianapolis and another playmaker outside of Garrett Wilson and the injury-plagued Mike Williams in New York.

San Francisco, though, is another story. Unlike the other two squads, the 49ers already had a tremendous receiving duo in place with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Their selection of Ricky Pearsall in the first round was viewed as insurance for a move of one of their stars out of town, but their conversations with Minnesota sing a different tune than the one general manager John Lynch laid out post-draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to Rotowire.com, Brandon Aiyuk ranked third in the NFL last season in yards per route run (3.69), trailing only Tyreek Hill (4.15) and Nico Collins (3.71).

Conventional wisdom suggested if the 49ers were forced to choose between the two, they'd elect to keep and re-sign the healthier and younger Aiyuk, whose skillset is set to age more gracefully than that of the physically-imposing, YAC-merchant Samuel. Jefferson's abilities resemble Aiyuk's much more closely than they do Samuel's, though, meaning they may prefer to keep Samuel instead.

Believing San Francisco will pay Aiyuk his due is a justifiable stance, but the foundation of the thought took a hit with this news. As trade rumors around both him and Samuel continue to fly, the only certainty is that the final two months of the offseason will be anything but balmy in the Bay Area.

