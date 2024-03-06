Highlights The Washington Commanders have signed TE Zach Ertz to a 1-year, $5M deal.

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury aims to revive Ertz's career after their time together in Arizona.

Ertz's decline raises concerns, but as a grizzled veteran, he is worth the $5M gamble.

The Washington Commanders begin their massive rebuild by spending some of their $96 million in cap space on free agent tight end Zach Ertz.

The 33-year-old rejoins his former head coach in Arizona, Kliff Kingsbury, who’s calling the plays in the nation’s capital. According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, it’s a one-year deal worth up to five million.

Over 22 games under Kingsbury, Ertz saw 150 targets while pulling in 103 receptions for 980 yards. He’ll provide a steady presence for whichever rookie quarterback Washington ends up snagging with the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft—if they don't choose to trade down instead.

Washington Commanders trusting Kingsbury

Can Kingsbury revive Ertz's career?

Zach Ertz fills a need for the Commanders, who just released Logan Thomas. They also have John Bates, Cole Turner, and Armani Rodgers on the roster. However, those are mostly blocking TEs, as Turner has only caught 13 passes in his first two seasons and Rodgers is coming off an Achilles injury that forced him to miss all of last year.

Kingsbury is going back to what he knows after one year away from the NFL. However, there are some questions as to how much Ertz has left in the tank. The former Philadelphia Eagles star made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2019, but only caught 27 passes in seven games for the Cardinals in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While he was never as effective in the desert as he was in the City of Brotherly Love, Zach Ertz did perform well for the Cardinals under Kliff Kingsbury. Ertz's 103 receptions and 150 targets were 4th- and 5th-most, respectively, for a tight end in their first 21 games with a new team over the last 25 years.

Arizona released Ertz late in the season following a quad injury, and the Detroit Lions picked him up for the stretch run the week before the NFC Championship game. The Lions never elevated him to the active roster, but rookie All-Pro tight end Sam LaPorta understandably has that spot locked down.

If Ertz earns the full $5 million, he’ll be in the ballpark of the 20th highest-paid tight end. That’s in the neighborhood of guys like Mo Alie-Cox and Mike Gesicki, which seems about right for Ertz at this point in his career.

It really comes down to what version of Ertz the Commanders are getting. In 2023, he managed just 27 receptions for 187 yards and one TD, all career lows. In 2021, over 17 games with the Eagles and Cardinals, he recorded 74 catches for 763 yards and five TDs.

Obviously, there’s been a decline over the past couple of seasons. The question remains: is that drop-off due to injury, age, or both? For $5 million, it’s not a bad gamble for the Commanders.

