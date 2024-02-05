Highlights The Washington Commanders reportedly wanted Ben Johnson or Mike Macdonald as their head coach, but both chose to avoid the team's upcoming rebuild.

Instead, the Commanders hired Dan Quinn as a last resort after his tenure as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator.

Washington will look to draft a QB with the 2nd pick in the draft, and they may prefer Caleb Williams after hiring former USC assistant Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator.

There appears to be trouble in paradise.

Reports have begun surfacing claiming that Dan Quinn was a last resort hire by the Washington Commanders after they were spurned by their top choices, per The Athletic's Ben Standig and Diana Russini.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the top choice to take over for Ron Rivera in Washington, though he chose to remain loyal to Dan Campbell and chase a ring in Motown.

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was apparently their second favorite option and was reportedly offered the job, though he chose to take over the Seattle Seahawks when they "swooped in with more money" at the eleventh hour.

Though Quinn is well liked by his players and highly respected around the game, it appears the Commanders wanted to go in a different direction ahead of their upcoming rebuild.

Commanders, Quinn have an important offseason ahead

Johnson & Macdonald find themselves in much rosier circumstances

With Rivera ousted after a disappointing four-year tenure and quarterback Sam Howell leaving much to be desired, the Commanders entered this coaching cycle with one prime directive: find a coach capable of developing whichever signal caller they select at second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With Quinn in place, the team has kept that modus operandi in mind, as they hired Kliff Kingsbury to be their offensive coordinator after he turned away the Las Vegas Raiders. Kingsbury spent 2023 coaching QB Caleb Williams—the presumed favorite to be the top overall pick in the draft—and may push the team to trade up for the right to select the USC product.

If they don't go for Williams, Drake Maye (UNC) and Jayden Daniels (LSU) will likely be the Commanders' selection. Regardless, Quinn, Kingsbury, and company are staring down a long rebuild that will only grow more difficult should they make the wrong pick in the draft.

As for Johnson, it appears that the offensive savant isn't exactly garnering sterling reviews for the handling of his head coaching candidacy. He reportedly texted Commanders' officials that he was no longer interested in the job as they were flying to Detroit to finalize a deal with him. As reported by Standig and Russini:

Whatever the theory, league sources, whether they cared about Washington’s plight or not, shared one unified sentiment: The Commanders got screwed [by Johnson]... Any full-court press of [Mike Macdonald] may have remained shelved if Johnson had the courtesy to attend a Tuesday meeting that many viewed as a formality to his hiring.

Unfortunately for Washington, they were met with a similar result in their pursuit of Macdonald, the Ravens' young defensive guru who many have equated to "Ben Johnson, but on defense".

Once Johnson was out of the running, the Commanders thought they were going to get Macdonald until the Seahawks swooped in with more money, league sources told The Athletic.

It's not hard to blame the young coaches for their respective decisions; the Lions finished this year as the runner-up in the NFC, blowing a huge first-half lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the Conference Championship game, while the Seahawks offered Macdonald a six-year (fully guaranteed) contract and a roster far more ready-made for contention than Washington's.

That being said, it can't help but feel like the Commanders panicked with the selection of Quinn, no matter what buzz league insiders choose to share. They'll spend this offseason—and the next few years—hoping they made the right choice.

Quinn comes in with significant NFL head coaching experience, having led the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020, putting up a 43-42 regular season record and a 3-2 postseason record that included an appearance in Super Bowl 51. He spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

Source: The Athletic (reporting by Ben Standig and Dianna Russini)