This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Zach Wilson traded to Denver Broncos for pick swap, Jets covering portion of salary.

Wilson's absence from Jets activities foreshadowed trade, expected by many in NFL.

Wilson joins QB room in Denver, putting pressure on Stidham, who has limited NFL experience.

Zach Wilson is on the move.

After many smokescreens going back and forth on whether the New York Jets wanted to or would deal the embattled third-year pro (New York's GM even called him "an asset" recently), Wilson, along with a 2024 seventh-round pick, has been traded to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2024 sixth-rounder, per NFL Network's Tome Pelissero.

Pelissero added that the Jets will still pay a portion of Wilson's 2024 base salary of $5.5 million. The NFL Network insider broke the news live on The Herd, mentioning that he had the tweet drafted several months in advance. He certainly wasn't alone on that one, as nearly everyone in the NFL world expected Wilson to be donning new threads in 2024 (and we don't mean the Jets' new uniforms).

Wilson's absence from New York's voluntary team activities this past week now makes a lot more sense, as he was likely aware that he was not long for the Big Apple.

Wilson will join a QB room in Denver that includes Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci, who have combined to throw 240 passes in the NFL, about as many as Wilson threw in 2023 alone (221). While head coach Sean Payton and company have said that Stidham is in pole position to win the starting job, this move for Wilson certainly puts the sixth-year journeyman on the hot seat.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2021, Wilson was about as big a bust as the Jets have seen, and that's saying something. He went 12-21 in 33 starts, putting up 6,293 yards to go with 23 TDs, 25 INTs, a 77.2 passer rating, and a 57.0 completion percentage.

New York is now likely to acquire one more QB to fill out their QB room behind veterans Aaron Rodgers (40 years old) and Tyrod Taylor (34).

Source: Tom Pelissero

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.